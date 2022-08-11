Rise in repossessions is calm before the storm in mortgage market, warn experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rise in repossessions is calm before the storm in mortgage market, warn experts

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 12:52 pm
The number of homeowner property repossessions increased by 5% in the second quarter of this year compared with the first, according to UK Finance (Joe Giddens/PA)
The number of homeowner property repossessions increased by 5% in the second quarter of this year compared with the first, according to a trade association.

Some 630 mortgaged repossessions took place in the second quarter, UK Finance said.

Buy-to-let repossessions, meanwhile, fell by 8% compared with the previous quarter, with 350 cases recorded in the second quarter.

UK Finance said that due to repossession activity previously being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, cases taking place now are, “therefore, almost exclusively historic cases which would, under normal circumstances, have taken place over the course of 2020 and 2021 and now need to conclude in the customers’ best interests”.

Despite recent interest rate hikes, the total number of customers in arrears with their mortgages continued to fall in the second quarter of 2022.

Some 74,540 homeowner mortgages were in arrears representing 2.5% or more of the outstanding balance, which was 2% down on the previous quarter and 10% down on a year earlier.

There were 5,640 buy-to-let mortgages in arrears of 2.5% or more of the outstanding balance in the second quarter of 2022 – 4% fewer compared with the previous quarter and 10% down on the year.

Kamini Patel, director of client analytics at Equifax UK, said: “Today’s figures may not appear on the face of it to raise any alarm bells, but this is the calm before the storm for the mortgage market.

“Mortgage repayments are usually the last credit line that a borrower will fall behind on, and as we’re already seeing rising arrears in unsecured loans and credit cards, we expect to see this market follow close behind.”

