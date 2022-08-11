Soho’s The Groucho Club sold to Artfarm hospitality business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Soho’s The Groucho Club sold to Artfarm hospitality business

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 4:11 pm
Soho’s private members’ club The Groucho has been bought by an independent hospitality business (Ian West/PA)
Soho’s private members’ club The Groucho has been bought by an independent hospitality business (Ian West/PA)

Soho’s private members club The Groucho Club has been bought by an independent hospitality business in a deal reported to be worth around £40 million.

The predominately female-founded club in London’s Soho will join venues such as The Fife Arms in Braemar, northern Scotland, Manuela in Los Angeles, and the soon-to-open Audley Public House in Mayfair that are owned by Artfarm.

The deal reportedly cost just under £40 million, according to someone familiar with the purchase.

The club was previously under the ownership of a group of private investors comprising of Alcuin Capital Partners, which has Caffe Nero amongst its portfolio, ICG Enterprise Trust and Isfield Investments, together with a number of private investors.

The acquisition marks the third time that Groucho has changed hands since it was founded in 1985.

Groucho has become a “spiritual home” to the city’s famous artists, musicians, writers and media figures, with artist and member Damien Hirst famously putting his £20,000 Turner Prize winnings behind the bar.

It is also renowned for being decorated with a contemporary collection of around 150 works of art, by artists including Francis Bacon, Tracey Emin and Gavin Turk.

Buyer Artfarm – a six-year-old business run by the founders of art gallery Hauser & Wirth – said it plans to respect the history and traditions of the club while welcoming new members.

Boss Ewan Venters headed luxury department store Fortnum & Mason for eight years and is a member of Groucho.

Mr Venters said: “As a member for some time myself, I understand the special place the Groucho occupies in London’s cultural landscape.

“Under Artfarm’s ownership, the future of the club is assured.

“We will respect the history and traditions of the club, and we look forward to engaging with its membership to create a long-term future for the Groucho that builds on its eclectic appeal and maverick ethos.”

Founders of Groucho include Australian writer Carmen Callil, publisher Liz Calder and American literary agent Ed Victor, who set it up as an alternative to male-dominated private members clubs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]