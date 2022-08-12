Morrisons stops disposable barbecue sales as dry spell sparks fire risk concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

Morrisons stops disposable barbecue sales as dry spell sparks fire risk concerns

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 3:18 pm Updated: August 12, 2022, 4:48 pm
A couple of disposable barbecues (Alamy/PA)
Morrisons has become the latest UK supermarket to remove disposable barbecues from sale due to concerns over the fire risk they pose in hot, dry weather.

Retailers have been under pressure to suspend sales of disposable barbecues after fire brigades warned that recent dry conditions mean grassy areas are “like tinderboxes”.

Warnings are in place over the risk of wildfires as temperatures are expected to climb as high as 36C in some areas over the coming days.

A Morrisons spokesman said: “In light of the long dry spell in the UK this summer we are temporarily removing disposable barbecues from all stores until further notice.”

Warmest UK August temperatures
(PA Graphics)

In March the retailer announced the removal of disposable barbecues from all of its stores within one mile of national parks to help prevent wildfires.

The move came after other supermarkets including Sainsbury’s and Marks and Spencer banned disposable barbecues earlier this month.

The Co-op announced in June last year it would no longer sell disposable barbecues in 130 shops situated in or within a one-mile radius of national parks, while in March this year Aldi said it would no longer sell the items in any of its UK supermarkets in a bid to protect the nation’s forests and wildlife.

Wilko has also said it will remove disposable barbecues from stores and wilko.com.

A spokesman said: “Safety is always our top priority, and these products won’t come back into stock for customers to purchase until the risk posed by current weather conditions has ended.”

London Fire Brigade (LFB) has warned that disposable barbecues “pose a significant fire risk if they are not put out properly, causing grass fires in open spaces and scorching the grassed areas”.

It added that dry weather has “left grassland like a tinderbox and increases the chances of a fire caused by a disposable barbecue”.

People have been urged not to barbecue in parks and to ensure cigarettes, rubbish and glass are properly disposed of.

LFB is backing a petition to Parliament to bring in a complete ban on the sale and use of disposable barbecues in the UK.

Temperatures reached 34.2C at Wiggonholt, West Sussex, on Thursday afternoon, and climbed above 33C in a number of places from Shropshire to the south-east of England.

Heatwave thresholds – which are met at different temperatures in different parts of the country – are likely to be hit in much of the UK.

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “Persistent high pressure over the UK means temperatures have been rising day-on-day through this week and it is important people plan for the heat.

“Temperatures are expected to peak at 35C on Friday and possibly 36C over the weekend.”

