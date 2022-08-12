Post Office workers to stage fresh strikes over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Post Office workers to stage fresh strikes over pay

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 3:34 pm Updated: August 12, 2022, 5:02 pm
Members of the Communication Workers Union will walk out on August 26, 27 and 30 (Alamy/PA)
Post Office workers are to stage fresh strikes in escalating action over pay.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will walk out on August 26, 27 and 30, with some of the action coinciding with strikes by BT, Openreach and Royal Mail employees.

It will be the fourth round of action by Post Office workers, including those in so-called Crown offices – the larger branches often sited on high streets – and in administration and the supply chain.

Around 2,000 Crown Office, supply chain and admin grade workers will stop work on August 26, the same day as 115,000 postmen and women from all parts of the UK go on strike in a separate row over pay.

Crown office employees will strike again on August 27, while supply chain and admin members of the union will walk out on August 30.

CWU assistant secretary Andy Furey said: “We’re as determined as we have ever been to keep fighting and win a settlement that will protect our members’ standard of living through these exceptionally difficult economic times.

“At a time when inflation is almost 12%, a pay deal worth just 3% over two years is incredibly insulting – it’s actually a huge pay cut in real terms.

“Our members cannot and will not accept this massive lowering of their living standards and their anger and determination have become stronger and stronger as this dispute has worn on.”

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We’re disappointed that the CWU have notified us of intention to take strike action at our 114 directly managed branches on Friday 26 and Saturday August 27.

“Our preference remains an accord with the CWU that will see an end to strike action. We have agreed to attend talks with the CWU at Acas on Thursday August 18 to try and resolve our differences.

“The last time strike action was called in our directly managed branch network, 57 remained open on the day. We want to assure our customers that the vast majority of our 11,500 branches will be open.

“Postmasters will continue providing vital cash deposit and withdrawal services, bill payment services and gas and electricity meter top-ups.

“Separate CWU action at Royal Mail on Friday August 26 will cause disruption to letters and parcels services and there will be delays to the collection and delivery of items.

“However, customers that use our Amazon and DPD click and collect services, available at thousands of branches across the UK, are unaffected by strike action at Royal Mail.

“We will also put in place a range of contingency measures to mitigate any possible impact of strike action in our supply chain network on Friday 26 and Tuesday August 30. This action does not impact a branch’s ability to open.”

