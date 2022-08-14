Cost-of-living hikes good news for price comparison sites, Trivago boss says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cost-of-living hikes good news for price comparison sites, Trivago boss says

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 12:04 am
The soaring cost of living signals good news for hotel comparison sites, the boss of Trivago has said (Steve Parsons/ PA)
The soaring cost of living signals good news for hotel comparison sites which will benefit from cash-conscious consumers hunting down cheaper deals, the boss of Trivago has said.

While many businesses could suffer as high inflation strips the savings of UK households, money comparison platforms could see a boom in activity, according to the boss of the accommodation search website.

Axel Hefer, Trivago’s chief executive, told the PA news agency that consumers still want to go on holiday but are more likely to invest time in booking money-saving trips.

While the travel chaos that has been hitting UK airports in recent months will eventually ease up as supply improves to meet demand, he predicted.

“The more that’s at stake financially, the more time people are willing to invest in the search for their holiday,” Mr Hefer told PA.

“Holiday prices will have to go up because hotels and transportation companies are not fully staffed, and all the costs that go into providing the service, from food and energy to construction, are rising.

“But as long as there is higher inflation and people are conscious of spending, our business will perform well.

“In fact, our website really took off after the financial crisis in 2008 and what we were offering was more relevant than when prices are stable.”

However, Mr Hefer sounded a note of caution about making predictions based on how well business went 14 years ago.

“We shouldn’t get too excited just because it worked very well in the last recession.”

The boss of Trivago – which compares accommodation across 190 countries – said airlines and travel companies are facing massive staffing shortages after jobs were axed during the pandemic when travel was restricted.

Coupled with an increase in people with post-pandemic savings and a desire to travel, the industry is buckling under the weight of demand.

But rising prices will eventually see demand go down and the industry will be able to stabilise, Mr Hefer said.

As for the longer-term impact of Covid, exotic destinations are more likely to suffer as holidaymakers stick to booking familiar or closer-to-home locations, he argued.

“New variants of the disease are more impactful in the colder months of the year, so it’s possible we will see a shift in people bringing forward their trips to the summer months.”

Mr Hefer’s comments come after Trivago reported a 52% jump in its year-on-year revenue, as as Covid restrictions lifted and pent-up demand for holidays was released.

But the company said the uncertain economic environment, rising interest rates and surging inflation had led it to put down an impairment charge of 84.2 million euros (£71.1 million).

The group reported operating losses of 59.8 million euros (£50.3 million) for the second quarter of the year, a substantial increase from the 2.9 million euros (£2.45 million) in losses reported in the previous year.

