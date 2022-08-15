Pubs, restaurants and music venues ‘face closures without energy support’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pubs, restaurants and music venues ‘face closures without energy support’

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 1:11 pm
Doors of a closed pub in London. Pub, restaurants and other hospitality venues have warned that rocketing energy prices could lead to closures without support (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pubs, restaurants and music venue leaders have warned the Government there will be mass closures without urgent support on soaring energy prices.

Industry bodies UK Hospitality, Night-Time Industries Association, Music Venue Trust, The British Institute of Innkeeping and The British Beer and Pub Association, have written to the prime minister, Boris Johnson, the Chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi and the Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng cautioning that thousands of jobs are at “grave risk”.

Businesses have seen energy prices skyrocket over the past year and, unlike consumer energy bills, there is no price cap on commercial energy costs.

Hospitality operators have claimed they are facing annual bill increases “in the region of at least 300%”.

It comes as soaring household bills mean that many customers are tightening their belts, placing more pressure on hospitality venues.

In the letter, industry bosses said: “On Friday, the Government saw fit to declare a drought, in the face of inarguable evidence that weather conditions had caused a threat to the nation.

“The energy crisis is no less of a threat and deserves similar attention.

“Not all businesses will be able to survive this onslaught, and those that can will be closely considering how they can keep their costs down just to stay afloat.

“We urge you not to allow the stasis of party politics to stifle the urgent delivery of action on energy.”

The sector is also being significantly challenged by rising labour costs as they struggle to fill growing vacancy numbers.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, added that there should be “an energy price cap for small businesses” as she warned that publicans were already cutting back hours and trimming back menus in an effort to offset surging energy costs.

Meanwhile, Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality said: “Hundreds of hospitality businesses across the country are staring into an abyss of closure and possible failure, leading to thousands of job losses.

“It’s now or never for Government help and support if this vital sector is to survive the extraordinary threats pushing much of it to the very brink of existence.”

