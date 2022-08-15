Tax fuel on domestic flights to fund train fares freeze, urges lobby group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tax fuel on domestic flights to fund train fares freeze, urges lobby group

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 12:04 am Updated: August 16, 2022, 8:22 am
A fuel tax should be imposed on domestic flights to fund a freeze in train fares, a pressure group has claimed (Victoria Jones/PA)
A fuel tax should be imposed on domestic flights to fund a freeze in train fares, a pressure group has claimed (Victoria Jones/PA)

A fuel tax should be imposed on domestic flights to fund a freeze in train fares, a pressure group has said.

Campaign for Better Transport said taxing jet fuel at the same rate as petrol and diesel for motorists would help cut carbon emissions from aviation and raise £1.53 billion per year.

That money would be enough to scrap the next annual increase in the cost of rail travel, the group said.

Campaign for Better Transport listed more than 40 countries that tax kerosene on domestic flights, such as Australia, Canada, India, Japan, Norway, South Africa, Switzerland and the US.

The group’s chief executive Paul Tuohy said: “It’s absurd that the Government chooses to place no tax on aviation fuel, yet heavily taxes petrol and diesel for drivers.

“Taxing kerosene would help reduce domestic flights and save carbon, and the money raised could pay for a rail fare freeze next year to make the trains cheaper and encourage more people to use them.”

Increases in regulated train fares such as season tickets are traditionally implemented on the first working day of the year, based on the previous July’s retail price index (RPI) measure of inflation, which will be announced on Wednesday.

But the Department for Transport confirmed on Monday that next year’s rise in fares in England will be delayed until March and will be lower than the RPI figure, which for June was 11.8%.

Wales usually makes similar fares changes to England while the Scottish Government has not announced its plan for 2023.

Fares in Northern Ireland are set by operator Translink, which does not use RPI.

Road fuel is taxed at a rate of nearly 53p per litre, after a 5p per litre cut was implemented in March.

Airlines pay no tax on fuel in the UK, but must pay air passenger duty (APD).

APD is a per passenger charge based on the class of the cabin they travel in and the distance of the flight.

For domestic flights in standard class, the fee is £13 each way.

A spokesman for trade body Airlines UK, which represents carriers, said: “Domestic air travel accounts for only 4% of UK emissions from aviation, but is critical for connecting communities and regions across the UK, in particular for journeys across water and where rail connections are either non-existent or have prohibitively long journey times.

“The Government has set a target of 2040 for domestic aviation to be net zero and has challenged the sector to have zero emission routes connecting different parts of the UK by 2030.

“Technology enhancements rather than constraining demand is rightly seen as the best way to reduce aviation emissions.”

