Watchdog drops case against Barratt Homes in leasehold mis-selling scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Watchdog drops case against Barratt Homes in leasehold mis-selling scandal

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 16, 2022, 2:21 pm
An investigation into alleged mis-selling by housebuilder Barratt Homes has been dropped by the competition watchdog after it found ‘insufficient’ evidence to proceed with legal action (Chris Redburn/PA)
An investigation into alleged mis-selling by housebuilder Barratt Homes has been dropped by the competition watchdog after it found ‘insufficient’ evidence to proceed with legal action (Chris Redburn/PA)

An investigation into alleged mis-selling by housebuilder Barratt Homes has been dropped by the competition watchdog after it found “insufficient” evidence to take legal action.

Four of the UK’s biggest housebuilders came under scrutiny from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) more than two years ago as it probed the leasehold housing market.

It followed allegations that large developers had broken consumer protection laws by mis-selling leasehold homes and using unfair contract terms which tied some leaseholders to homes they could not sell.

In December, housing giant Taylor Wimpey agreed to scrap terms from leasehold contracts which caused ground rents to double in price every decade.

And 15 more businesses committing to removing the unfair terms in March, effectively freeing thousands more leaseholders from spiralling ground rents which trapped them in unsellable homes, the CMA said.

But the watchdog reported on Tuesday that it has closed the case against Barratt Homes and will not be pursuing a legal case.

The CMA said: “Following careful scrutiny of the evidence gathered, the CMA concluded that it was insufficient to support a clear legal case for the CMA to secure collective redress for Barratt leaseholders under its consumer law powers.

“Barratt’s sales practices have changed, and they no longer sell leasehold houses.”

It means that anyone who believes they have been mis-sold a leasehold home by Barratt will not be compensated as part of collective legal action. There is insufficient evidence that Barratt has mis-sold any homes for the CMA to pursue a clear legal case, it said.

But people can still seek individual action if they feel they are victims of mis-selling, the CMA added.

Sebastian O’Kelly, chief executive of the charity Leasehold Knowledge Partnership which campaigns to reform leaseholding rules, said housebuilders must be scrutinised.

“Barratt was a lesser offender in selling leasehold homes with such aggressive ground rents that they were subsequently unsellable,” he said.

“Nonetheless, housebuilders sold leasehold homes often to buyers subsidised by taxpayer loans with purposely designed investment assets squirrelled into them, and then sold these lucrative freeholds to private equity punters, often based offshore.

“This practice has eroded the moral authority of this sector, along with the post-Grenfell building safety scandal, and the public must never allow these subsidised homebuilders such un-scrutinised freedom again.”

Barratt said it is “pleased to note” the CMA has closed the investigation after working with the watchdog throughout.

An investigation into others in the leasehold market is still open.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

(Nick Ansell/PA)
EE unveils new monthly plans to ‘boost connectivity and support’
(PA)
Biggest jump in cost of living in decades expected with latest inflation figures
More than half of over-40s feel anxious about retiring, according to abrdn (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than half of over-40s feel anxious about retiring, survey suggests
London’s top index hit its highest level in more than two months (Xstrata/PA)
FTSE 100 hits fresh two-month high after mining gains
Fuel prices are expected to have driven inflation higher in July (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pressure on households to be laid bare as inflation expected to hit 10%
Apprenticeships are still looked on with stigma compared with a university degree, a survey has suggested (Taylor Wimpey/PA)
Stigma remains among students about apprenticeships versus degrees – survey
An inflation figure usually used to determine annual rises in some train fares will be released on Wednesday (Ben Birchall/PA)
Inflation figure used for rail fare rises to be released
A Boom Supersonic Overture aircraft (Boom Supersonic/AP)
American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes
Only around a fifth of Britain’s train services will operate on Thursday and Saturday during the latest rail strikes (Yui Mok/PA)
Only travel on strike days if ‘absolutely necessary’, rail passengers advised
Industrial disputes, severe weather and coronavirus-related staff sickness caused the worst year for train reliability in Britain since records began (James Manning/PA)
Worst year on record for train cancellations

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Adele Merson. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are going head to head to become leader of the Conservative Party. Picture shows; Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media/PA. Date; Unknown
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Ladies Do Lunch was held in Banchory.
Ladies Do Lunch event raises more than £46k for north-east charities
0
Thousands turned up for the four-day event in the city centre. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Big Bounce in Aberdeen raised £45,000 for children's charities
0
New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…