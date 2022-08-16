EE unveils new monthly plans to ‘boost connectivity and support’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EE unveils new monthly plans to ‘boost connectivity and support’

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 12:05 am Updated: August 17, 2022, 7:24 am
Mobile operator EE has unveiled a new range of pay monthly plans it says will provide greater connectivity, content and support to users.

The network has announced a collection of tiered monthly plans – known as Essentials, All Rounder and Full Works – which will come with new benefits designed to save customers money amid cost-of-living concerns.

The plans offer monthly data allowances ranging from 1GB to unlimited, as well as EE’s Data Gifting feature – which allows a user to move unused data to someone else in their family – and Stay Connected Data, which activates when someone has used their monthly allowance and enables them to still send and receive messages.

EE also confirmed it will be the first network to offer the Apple One individual plan subscription bundle as part of its top-tier Full Works for iPhone deal, which includes access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ with 50GB storage.

The operator said this plan will also come with a Roam Abroad Pass, allowing users to access data at no extra cost in the EU, the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand, with a saving of up to £140.

The operator said its entry-level Essentials plan will come with six months free access to Apple’s music, TV and gaming streaming services, and Apple News+ – a range of benefits worth more than £170.

The mid-range All Rounder plan will include one additional EE Smart Benefit – such as a Netflix or BT Sport subscription – worth up to £15 per month.

Those with an Android phone who choose a top-end Full Works plan will receive three Smart benefits worth up to £200, EE said.

The network also announced the addition of subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Microsoft 365 Personal as new smart benefits.

The update also includes a WiFi coverage boost for all new and existing pay monthly and pay as you go customers, which will provide free access to more than 150,000 BT WiFi hotspots across the UK.

“As part our journey to become the most personal customer-focused technology brand in the UK, we continually look for ways to make our great value plans and the network experience we offer as compelling as possible,” said Sharon Meadows, EE director of propositions.

“Already the UK’s most reliable network, we’re extending coverage for all customers with WiFi Coverage Boost, delivering amazing content with the Apple One individual plan in the Full Works package, and providing market-leading support by extending our Device Care Extras to connected laptops, tablets and watches.

“We’re also continuing to evolve our position as number one network for families, with our new multi-sim discount, helping them stay connected in more places for less.”

