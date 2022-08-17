Entain to pay £17m after failing to meet rules on safer and crime-free gambling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entain to pay £17m after failing to meet rules on safer and crime-free gambling

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 7:28 am Updated: August 17, 2022, 7:57 am
Ladbrokes Betting & Gaming Limited operation runs 2,746 gambling premises across Britain (PA)
Ladbrokes Betting & Gaming Limited operation runs 2,746 gambling premises across Britain (PA)

Gambling group Entain is to pay £17 million for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures in the Gambling Commission’s largest ever enforcement action.

Entain Group will pay £14 million for failures at its online business LC International Limited, which runs 13 websites including ladbrokes.com, coral.co.uk and foxybingo.com.

It will also pay £3 million for failures at its Ladbrokes Betting & Gaming Limited operation which runs 2,746 gambling premises across Britain.

All £17 million will directed towards socially responsible purposes as part of a regulatory settlement, the regulator said.

Additional licence conditions will also ensure a business board member oversees an improvement plan, and that a third-party audit to review its compliance with licence conditions and codes of practice takes place within 12 months.

Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes said: “Our investigation revealed serious failures that have resulted in the largest enforcement outcome to date.

“There were completely unacceptable anti-money laundering and safer gambling failures. Operators are reminded they must never place commercial considerations over compliance.

“This is the second time this operator has fallen foul of rules in place to make gambling safer and crime-free.

“They should be aware that we will be monitoring them very carefully and further serious breaches will make the removal of their licence to operate a very real possibility. We expect better and consumers deserve better.”

Social responsibility failures included being slow or failing to minimise certain customers’ risk of harms associated with gambling.

The regulator said the operator conducted just one chat interaction with an online customer who spent extended periods gambling overnight during an 18-month period in which they deposited £230,845.

Anti-money laundering failures included allowing online customers to deposit large amounts without carrying out sufficient source of funds checks, with one consumer allowed to deposit £742,000 in 14 months without appropriate source-of-funds checks.

Another, who was known to live in social housing, was allowed to deposit £186,000 in six months without sufficient checks.

Entain said in a statement: “Entain has entered into the regulatory settlement with the commission in order to bring the matter to a close and avoid further costly and protracted legal proceedings.

“Entain accepts that certain legacy systems and processes supporting the operations of its British business during 2019 and 2020 were not in line with the evolving regulatory expectations of the commission in respect to aspects of social responsibility and anti-money laundering (AML) safeguards. However, the group also notes the commission’s statement that it found no evidence whatsoever of criminal spend within Entain’s operations.

“The issues raised by the commission relate to the period between December 2019 and October 2020, which pre-dates the many changes in the area of safer gambling and AML that Entain has introduced.”

The enforcement case comes amid delays to the release of the long-awaited gambling White Paper, thought to be postponed again until after a new prime minister takes office.

Restrictions on the industry were widely expected to be announced last month as part of the review of the 2005 Gambling Act amid concerns that regulations require changes to accommodate the growth of online betting.

But advisers to Boris Johnson reportedly concluded that it could not be published until a new leader of the Conservative Party was elected to replace him as prime minister.

