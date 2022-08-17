‘Millions face winter of despair with one in four unable to afford energy bills’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Millions face winter of despair with one in four unable to afford energy bills’

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 11:50 am Updated: August 17, 2022, 12:08 pm
Citizens Advice has warned that millions of people face a ‘winter of despair’, with one in four unable to afford their energy bills in October based on current forecasts (Alamy/PA)
Millions of people in the UK face a “winter of despair”, with one in four unable to afford their energy bills in October based on current forecasts, Citizens Advice has warned.

The 24% of people who will not be able to afford to pay for their energy is double the number already in the red ahead of the price cap rise, according to figures released by the advisory service.

And it said the figure could jump to one in three (34%) in January when prices are predicted to soar above £4,200.

The charity said its projections take account of the energy rebate and cost-of-living payments offered by the Government, showing that spiralling costs are rapidly outstripping the support on offer.

Of those who will not be able to pay in October, the majority (68%) have a household income of less than £30,000, the research found.

They also include 3.2 million disabled people and 4.4 million families with children.

On average, those who cannot afford autumn’s predicted rise will end up almost £100 a month in debt.

Citizens Advice said future support must target those who need it the most.

Alongside further interventions from the Government to help households with bills, it is calling for industry regulator Ofgem to ensure that people are protected from the most serious consequences of falling into arrears, including a suspension of forced installations of prepayment meters.

The charity also warned that rising prices will drag more people into “dire circumstances”, with many of its frontline advisers already sharing reports of people who had never previously contacted Citizens Advice needing crisis support such as food bank referrals and fuel vouchers.

Its analysis suggests that more than half of those who will be in debt in October (53%) will not receive the additional cost-of-living payments targeted at those on benefits, disabled people and low-income pensioners.

With future price rises rapidly outpacing the value of the energy rebate, it warned that further action will be needed to stop more people falling into debt.

In July, the charity saw record numbers of people who were unable to top up their prepayment meter – the fifth time the record has been broken this year – while its web page on help with rising living costs was viewed more than 70,000 times – an increase of 40% on its previous record in March 2020 when the country went into the first national coronavirus lockdown.

Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said: “Every single day at Citizens Advice we’re already helping people in the most heart-breaking circumstances, trying to scrape together enough to feed their kids and keep the lights on. This will get far, far worse unless the Government acts.

“It’s becoming increasingly clear that skyrocketing prices will swallow up all of the help that has been announced so far.

“Every day that goes by without a plan is another day without reassurance for people who desperately need it. We urgently need further support, otherwise we risk a winter of despair for millions.”

