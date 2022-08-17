Stranger Things season four drives £22.8m in brand placement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Stranger Things season four drives £22.8m in brand placement

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 12:03 am
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things (Netflix/PA)
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things (Netflix/PA)

The latest series of Stranger Things has generated more than 27.4 million US dollars (£22.8 million) in brand placement since launching in May, according to new research.

The fourth series of the hit Netflix science-fiction show, which was released in two volumes, was also a critical success and earned more than a dozen Emmy nominations.

Data from YouGov Stream in the UK and US suggests Coca-Cola was the big winner commercially with placements of 3.4 million dollars (£2.8 million) – the highest of any brand.

The company’s highest performing asset was the can with 1.66 million dollars (£1.4 million) followed by the bottle with 711,000 dollars (£590,490) and the fountain cup with 466,000 dollars (£387,000).

Stranger Things series 4 trailer
Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven (Netflix/PA)

Coca-Cola’s total valuation across all assets saw it receive almost six times the value of Pepsi, which had a placement valuation of 586,000 dollars (£486,700) across both the UK and US.

This far outstripped other soft drink brands such as 7Up with 145,000 dollars (£120,460), Sprite with 70,000 dollars (£58,150), and Dr Pepper with 50,000 dollars (£41,540).

Other brands that benefitted from placement in the show include Sony with 2.4 million dollars (£2 million), Reebok also with 2.4 million dollars, and Lacoste with 2.3 million dollars (£1.9 million).

The precocious Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink, became a standout character in season four after a memorable storyline featuring the song Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush.

She drove more than 5 million dollars (£4.2 million) in net placement value for brands including Sony, Vans, Hang Ten and Swatch.

The most favoured episode for product placement was the series finale, which drove more than 7.3 million dollars (£6.1 million) of value and featured more than 35 brands over its two-and-a-half-hour run-time.

Stranger Things
Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink (Netflix/PA)

Dominic Prince, associate director of product at YouGov, said: “What we’re seeing in this data is an extremely healthy return provided by Netflix for the brands featured in Stranger Things.

“Coke, as reportedly the largest buyers of product placement in the show, will be happy with over 3.4 million US dollars (£2.8 million) in advertising value driven by their efforts in the UK and US.

“As will the likes of Reebok, Sony, and Jif Peanut Butter. Note that the audience figures for Stranger Things will only continue to grow over time, and consequently so will these valuations.

“It’s also important to look at this data in the context of the broadening push by SVOD (subscription video on demand) services to offset production costs by creating new revenue streams.

“Our total valuation of 27.4 million US dollars (£22.8m) demonstrates the value that this media can generate for brands.

“A blue-chip streamer like Stranger Things is effectively a marketing tool with monumental reach for brands looking to target even the most stubborn, ad-averse consumers.”

