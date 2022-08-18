AO World slides to loss over higher labour costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
AO World slides to loss over higher labour costs

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 8:04 am
Online electricals retailer AO World has tumbled to an annual loss after being hit by rising costs and declining sales (Alamy/PA)
Online electricals retailer AO World has tumbled to an annual loss after being hit by rising costs and declining sales (Alamy/PA)

Online electricals retailer AO World has tumbled to an annual loss after being hit by rising costs and declining sales.

The white goods firm posted a £37 million pre-tax loss for the year to March 31, falling from a £20 million profit in the previous year.

It said this was partly driven by headwinds from global supply chain disruption, labour shortages and cost-of-living pressures impacting consumer sentiment.

Profitability was also hamstrung by “increased staff costs” as the company sought to resolve driver shortages.

Shares in the company have tumbled more than 80% over the past year after a series of profit warnings.

AO said it is making a “strategic pivot” over the new financial year, with a focus on returning to profit growth.

The company started its turnaround plan with a £40 million fundraising round last month in a bid to strengthen its balance sheet amid fears of a cash crunch.

AO also confirmed plans to close its German operation as part of the shake-up, which it said on Thursday will cost “no more than £5 million”.

It comes after revenues in the German business slid by 16% over the year to March.

FTSE 100 photos
AO World chief executive John Roberts said the past 12 months has been ‘a turbulent time’ for retail (AO/PA)

Total revenues across the whole group declined by 6% to £1.55 billion against the same period last year as it failed to keep up with stronger sales during the first year of the pandemic.

Its UK operation witnessed a 5% decline in sales to £1.37 billion for the year.

AO World founder and chief executive John Roberts said: “The past 12 months has been a turbulent time for business and for retail in particular, and AO hasn’t been immune to those effects.

“Looking ahead, we certainly have more volatility to navigate, but the core fundamentals of our business remain strong.

“We entered the new financial year with a period of strategic realignment, and a focus on cash and profit generation.”

