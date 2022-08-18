430 jobs at risk as Orchard House Foods shuts Gateshead factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

430 jobs at risk as Orchard House Foods shuts Gateshead factory

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 9:31 am
Juice and packaged fruit supplier Orchard House is to shut its Gateshead factory (Orchard House/PA)
Juice and packaged fruit supplier Orchard House is to shut its Gateshead factory (Orchard House/PA)

Supermarket fruit and juice business Orchard House Foods is to shut its Gateshead factory, with the loss of up to 430 jobs.

The company, which supplies the likes of Marks & Spencer, Morrisons and Pret A Manger, said it plans to relocate production to its existing base in Corby, Northamptonshire.

Orchard House, which makes prepared and packaged fruit, fruit drinks, fruit jellies, fresh fruit yogurts, compotes and granolas, said the move is part of plans to consolidate production at Corby by the end of November this year.

The company said it has “started a consultation process with affected colleagues, with up to 430 jobs at risk of redundancy”.

It added that a significant number of jobs will be created in the East Midlands, with support for colleagues from Gateshead who wish to relocate.

Help will also be offered to those affected by the redundancies to find new employment in the local area, the firm said.

Orchard House said it had invested to turn around the site’s performance but that it is “continuing to make losses that make it commercially unviable”.

The closure comes amid surges in the costs of food, energy, labour and transport.

Food manufacturers have also come under severe pressure from staff shortages, exacerbated by the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Orchard House said customers and suppliers will not be affected by the plan.

It comes 18 months after UK private equity company Elaghmore snapped up Orchard House in a deal worth around £25 million.

Chief executive Steve Corby said: “We understand that this is an incredibly difficult situation for our employees, and our priority now is to ensure that we do everything we can to support them.

“Despite making significant investments in our Gateshead facility over a considerable period in an effort to turn around its financial performance, it is unfortunately still making losses that make it unsustainable over the long term.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly and comes off the back of an incredibly challenging period for the sector.

“Like many other businesses across the UK, we have been suffering from a series of economic and business challenges. They include rising energy, raw material, transport and labour costs.

“There has also been a shortage of available staff to work at our Gateshead site.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, on the picket line outside London Euston train station (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rail dispute could be prolonged ‘indefinitely’, warns RMT chief
Online electricals retailer AO World has tumbled to an annual loss after being hit by rising costs and declining sales (Alamy/PA)
AO World slides to loss over higher labour costs
Customers have continued paying for things with cash, UK Finance said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cash use set to survive despite slump during pandemic – report
A platform is closed off at Kings Cross Station (PA)
Fresh transport strikes to cause more travel chaos
An estimated 45 million Britons will be forced into fuel poverty and struggle to pay energy bills this winter, new research has found (Jacob King/PA)
Forty-five million Britons to be plunged into fuel poverty in winter – study
Experts have warned that promises of tax cuts by the two Tory leadership candidates are looking increasingly implausible (Aaron Chown/Victoria Jones/PA)
Tory leadership tax cut promises ‘hard to square’ with UK’s future, experts warn
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things (Netflix/PA)
Stranger Things season four drives £22.8m in brand placement
European markets took a turn for the worst after a double-digit UK inflation reading went above market expectations (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)
Double-digit inflation sinks spirits among European and US markets
As the cost of living continues to surge, struggling households are having to take drastic measures to keep their finances in check (Yau Ming Low/Alamy/PA)
Londoners open up about impact of cost-of-living crisis
CPI inflation reached 10.1% last month (PA)
Double-digit inflation leaves families ‘worried sick’ over cost of living

More from Press and Journal

Christopher Price, left, with Buckie councillors Neil McLennan and Sonya Warren. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Councillor for Buckie ward resigns after three months in role
Brora Primary School. Picture supplied by Google Maps.
Brora Primary School and nursery shut due to burst water pipe
0
Juice and packaged fruit supplier Orchard House is to shut its Gateshead factory (Orchard House/PA)
What YOU need to know ahead of the 2022/23 North Caledonian League season kicking…
0
Seafield Hospital
Inspectors 'impressed' with Buckie's Seafield Hospital despite staff shortages
0
Train stations across the north and north-east will be empty today. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
No train journeys across the north and north-east today due to strike action
A new distillery is proposed by Chivas Brothers next to their existing one at Miltonduff.
New distillery proposed for Moray at Miltonduff
0