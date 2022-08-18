Made.com considers sale of shares to raise cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

Made.com considers sale of shares to raise cash

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 2:49 pm
Online furniture seller Made.com is seeking to strengthen its balance sheet (Made.com/PA)
Online furniture seller Made.com is seeking to strengthen its balance sheet (Made.com/PA)

Online furniture retailer Made.com has seen its shares slip further after confirming it is weighing up the sale of shares to raise cash.

The company said it is “considering all options to allow it to strengthen its balance sheet” including a potential equity capital raise.

It came after Sky News reported on Wednesday evening that the business could raise up to £50 million in a bid to bolster its finance.

On Thursday, Made.com told shareholders: “Made continues to consider its options and a further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.”

The firm is valued at around £36 million after a roughly 95% plunge since its £775 million float on the London Stock Exchange.

Supply chain disruption and waning customer demand has resulted in a number of profit warnings over the past year.

Last month, Made warned it would review its workforce amid efforts to slash costs as a slump in consumer spending is set to send the company tumbling to steep losses.

The group said it would look at its operational structure and headcount, as well as improvements to stock buying and warehousing to try to boost its bottom line by £10 million to £15 million.

Made.com employs around 700 staff and has offices in London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, China and Vietnam.

Shares in Made moved 8% lower.

