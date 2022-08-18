GB News announces ‘exciting new talent’ joining the channel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

GB News announces ‘exciting new talent’ joining the channel

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 3:36 pm
Great British Railway Journeys presenter Michael Portillo is joining GB News (PA)
Great British Railway Journeys presenter Michael Portillo is joining GB News (PA)

Great British Railway Journeys presenter Michael Portillo is among the first of a series of new appointments at GB News, the broadcaster said.

The former cabinet minister, 69, joins the channel’s political team and will be launching his own programme in the autumn.

His previous TV shows include Great Continental Railway Journeys, Great Asian Railway Journeys and Great American Railroad Journeys.

Journalist and political commentator Andrew Pierce will also have his own show later this year while continuing his senior editorial position at the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, journalist and broadcaster Camilla Tominey joins in a new senior political presenting role, in addition to her existing position as associate editor at the Telegraph.

The channel’s new initiative will include a weekly national survey titled The GB News People’s Poll, the broadcaster said.

Chief executive Angelos Frangopoulos also confirmed that GB News has successfully won a competitive process to move from Virgin Media channel 626 to the more prominent 604 position.

The new recruits come after the channel secured a £60 million investment from existing backers Legatum Ventures Limited and Sir Paul Marshall, who bought out Discovery Inc following its merger with WarnerMedia earlier this year.

GB News
Chief executive Angelos Frangopoulos said GB News will be moving from Virgin Media channel 626 to the more prominent 604 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Warner Bros Discovery said the decision to sell its GB News shareholding was part of a “continued evaluation” of its investments after the merger – “a move that brought several wholly owned news assets, including CNN Worldwide, into its portfolio”.

Mr Frangopoulos said GB News is “enormously grateful” to Warner Bros Discovery for its “wisdom and support” through the start-up phase and they “part as friends”.

He added that the renewed investment will give GB News the “financial muscle” to build for the long term in a competitive market.

He said: “We’ve already employed more than 200 journalists and now we’ll invest more deeply in a number of areas, including a new digital product suite, our technology and studio, subtitles, additional distribution platforms, and exciting new talent.”

The two co-founders of GB News, Andrew Cole and Mark Schneider, both resigned as directors after Legatum and Sir Paul bought their shareholdings.

The £60 million fundraise is expected to be completed in the next few weeks, a statement said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Vicki Michelle arriving for the Service of Thanksgiving for Forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn. The actress has said comedy is being ‘nuked’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
‘Allo ‘Allo! star Vicki Michelle: Comedy is being neutralised
Tom Sturridge, Neil Gaiman and Gwendoline Christie arrives for the world premiere of The Sandman (Ian West/PA)
Illustrious list of stars feature in The Sandman surprise two-part bonus episode
Sharon Horgan and Anne-Marie Duff (Ian West/PA)
Anne-Marie Duff felt ‘responsibility’ to abuse victims during Bad Sisters filming
Millie Mackintosh said she began taking medication after becoming “more anxious than ever” during lockdown (PA)
Millie Mackintosh started medication after anxiety began ‘consuming’ thoughts
Zoe Ball will be one of three judges on More4’s Garden of the Year (Ian West/PA)
Zoe Ball: I’m embracing all of life and its adventures in my 50s
Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Liz Truss agrees to interview with BBC’s Nick Robinson
Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer starring in upcoming western drama The English (Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios/PA)
First glimpse of Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer in new BBC western drama
Dame Deborah James, with her husband Sebastien Bowen (The Harkness Rose Company/PA)
Deborah James encouraged us to be grateful for our bodies, says mother
Amol Rajan became the youngest editor of a broadsheet newspaper in Britain when he was made editor of The Independent in 2013 at the age of 29 (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
From editor to quizmaster: Who is new University Challenge host Amol Rajan?
Broadcaster Amol Rajan will be the new host of University Challenge (BBC/PA)
Broadcaster Amol Rajan appointed new host of University Challenge

More from Press and Journal

drugs investigation
Two men charged following investigation into Aberdeen drugs seizure
poundland fire
Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze
military jet raf lossiemouth
RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission
0
A bus has been recovered following one of two crashes which took place at Toll of Birness this morning. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for Past Times piece on Glenfinnan bicentenary of the 45. Picture shows; Bonnie Price Charlie/clansmen. Glenfinnan. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL/BNA Date; Unknown
When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration
0
Gary Marshall admitted leaving his guns and ammunition unsecured
Former shooting club safety officer caught storing guns in bag in spare room