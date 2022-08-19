‘Buy now pay later’ adverts could be misleading consumers, watchdog warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

‘Buy now pay later’ adverts could be misleading consumers, watchdog warns

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 9:28 am
The UK watchdog has issued a warning to companies offering “buy now pay later” schemes that they could be committing a criminal offence over misleading and harmful adverts (Tim Goode/PA)
The UK watchdog has issued a warning to companies offering “buy now pay later” schemes that they could be committing a criminal offence over misleading and harmful adverts (Tim Goode/PA)

The UK’s financial watchdog has issued a warning to companies offering “buy now pay later” schemes that they could be committing a criminal offence over misleading and harmful adverts.

“Buy now pay later” adverts – which allow consumers to buy products on credit and pay for them at a later date – could be misleading consumers by failing to warn of the risks of taking on debt they cannot afford to repay, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said.

The FCA raised concerns over financial adverts on websites and social media, including “influencers” promoting such products, that could be breaching regulatory rules.

The warning comes after supermarket giant Iceland announced its own interest-free loans options earlier this week, which it claimed would help shoppers with their food shop amid the worsening cost-of-living crisis.

But the chain faced backlash over the move, with MP Stella Creasy criticising Iceland for “exploiting” customers and failing to protect them if they build up debt, she said in a Tweet.

In a statement on Friday, the FCA reminded retailers that they must comply with financial promotion rules or they risk committing a criminal offence.

Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said: “As we face a cost-of-living crisis, consumers are having to make difficult decisions about their finances and how they pay for goods and services.

“Firms need to ensure consumers, particularly those in vulnerable circumstances, are equipped with the right information at the right time, so they can make effective, timely and properly informed decisions.

“It is vital that adverts are clear, fair and not misleading.”

Some adverts could fail to warn consumers of the consequences of missed payments, the impact on people’s credit scores, and not make clear when charges become payable, the FCA said.

People who opt to “buy now pay later” could face late fees if they miss a repayment with some providers, or a dent in their credit rating if details of missed payments are reported to credit agencies.

The FCA said it will use criminal and regulatory enforcement powers if it finds promotions are not complying with its rules.

Action from the regulator has already led to 4,226 promotions being changed or withdrawn this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Nord Stream gas pipe terminal in north of Germany (Alamy)
Russian energy giant Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for three days
The value of the pound dropped heavily against the dollar on Friday. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Falling pound helps FTSE avoid global sell-off
orders on Friday afternoon were cancelled by the supermarket (Rui Vieira/PA)
Tesco cancels shoppers’ online orders after ‘technical issue’
Undated handout photo issued by Hays of a Hays logo. The company will update investors on Thursday August 25 (Dan Lewis/VisMedia/PA)
Worker shortages and wage rises to guide Hays to profit
Rail unions have reacted furiously to a warning by the Transport Secretary that changes employers are seeking, which are at the heart of the current train strikes, could be imposed (PA)
Rail union fury at threat to impose changes
Cineworld at Queens Links in Aberdeen. Photo: DC Thomson
Cineworld sites in Aberdeen could be at risk as firm ‘to file for bankruptcy…
Ofcom has given Sky nine months to implement the decision (Yui Mok/PA)
Sky told to write to TV customers whose minimum subscription is up
A heritage train company is launching a charter service between London and the North West to help passengers frustrated by Avanti West Coast’s severe disruption (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Heritage train company launches service in competition with Avanti West Coast
Joules in Nottingham City Centre (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joules set for ‘significant loss’ after hot weather harms sales
Citigroup Global Markets had agreed to resolve the case (Alamy/UK)
Finance watchdog fines Citigroup Global Markets £12.5m for market abuse failures

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
0
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Out of school club lives to play another year
0