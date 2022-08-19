Just Eat owner to sell stake in iFood for £1.5bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Just Eat owner to sell stake in iFood for £1.5bn

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 11:03 am
Just Eat Takeaway.com has announced the sale of its one-third stake in Brazilian food delivery company iFood for 1.8 billion euros (Just Eat/PA)
Just Eat Takeaway.com has announced the sale of its one-third stake in Brazilian food delivery company iFood for 1.8 billion euros (Just Eat/PA)

Just Eat Takeaway.com has announced the sale of its one-third stake in Brazilian food delivery company iFood for 1.8 billion euros (£1.5 billion), sending its shares climbing.

The takeaway giant will hand over its stake to Dutch investment company Prosus.

It is trying to improve profitability and pay off debts after recently reporting heavy half-year losses.

The agreement with Movile, an affiliate of Prosus, will see a 1.5 billion euro (£1.27 billion) cash injection and an additional instalment of up to 300 million euros (£255 million) depending on how well the online food delivery sector performs over the next year, the statement on Friday said.

Earlier in August, Just Eat Takeaway.com told shareholders that it took a three billion euro (£2.5 billion) impairment charge as it wrote down the value of its US subsidiary Grubhub, which it bought in 2021.

It also reported first-half losses of 134 million euros (£112 million) amid declining demand for takeaways following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

But the disposal of iFood – which is already majority-owned by Prosus – will provide a vital cash boost for the takeaway company, which had assured investors that its “path to profitability is accelerating”.

Prosus made a bid for Just Eat back in 2021, offering £4.9 billion for the company in attempts to derail its merger with Takeaway.com.

At the time, a major shareholder criticised the bid, saying it “significantly undervalues the group” and urging Prosus to increase its offer by at least 20%.

The sale of iFood is expected to be completed during the final three months of the year, bosses said on Friday.

Just Eat is also continuing to consider either partially or fully selling Grubhub, it added.

Investors reacted positively to the deal and shares in Just Eat leapt by more than 30% in early trading.

