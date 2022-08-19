Shapps branded ‘clueless’ about rail chaos after overstating timetables

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Shapps branded ‘clueless’ about rail chaos after overstating timetables

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 12:18 pm Updated: August 19, 2022, 4:05 pm
Grant Shapps has come under fire after being questioned about train services operating between London and Manchester (Aaron Chown/PA)
Grant Shapps has come under fire after being questioned about train services operating between London and Manchester (Aaron Chown/PA)

Grant Shapps has been accused of being “clueless” about rail disruption after overstating the number of trains running between Manchester and London.

The Transport Secretary faced repeated questioning on BBC Breakfast about why it is currently only possible to catch one train an hour between the cities.

Mr Shapps insisted that is incorrect and there are four services an hour, before later telling the programme there is one an hour on “strike days” caused by “unofficial” industrial action.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said Mr Shapps does not “have the first idea how bad the disruption he signed-off on is”, branding him “clueless”.

Analysis of train timetables by the PA news agency shows one train per hour is scheduled in each direction between Manchester and London until September 10.

As BBC Breakfast’s Charlie Stayt questioned Mr Shapps, he mentioned the current frequency of services.

Mr Shapps replied: “You incorrectly told your viewers there is only one train running from Manchester to London. That is not the case even under the reduced timetable, it is four trains an hour.”

Great Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe I’m watching this.

“What hope do we have when the Transport Secretary doesn’t know the details of the reduced timetable he signed off?”

The Department for Transport (DfT) later clarified that Mr Shapps was referring to the total frequency of trains run by Avanti West Coast, which since August 14 has been cut to four per hour in each direction for all locations to and from London, including Manchester.

The company previously ran up to seven per hour, relying on drivers voluntarily working on their rest days for extra pay to operate around 400 trains per week.

Avanti West Coast claims it has been forced to slash its timetables and only release tickets a few days before travel because “unofficial strike action” means the number of weekly trains it can operate with drivers working on rest days “dropped suddenly to fewer than 50”.

Drivers’ union Aslef insists this is “disingenuous” and it has accused the company of failing to employ enough drivers.

On Thursday, Mr Burnham said he will urge the new prime minister to remove Avanti West Coast’s contract to operate services if it does not produce a “credible plan” to restore its timetable.

Avanti West Coast had a cancellations score of 16.2% between June 26 and July 23.

That is the most in any recorded period for the West Coast franchise in records dating back to 2014.

DfT figures show Avanti West Coast received more than £17 million of taxpayer’s money in performance and management fees in just 12 months.

The company, a joint venture between FirstGroup (70%) and Italy’s state-owned operator Trenitalia (30%), was handed the money after the Government took over the revenue risks of franchises to keep services running at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Avanti West Coast was paid £11.3 million between March and September 2020, and £5.8 million during the following six months.

A DfT spokeswoman said: “The department’s performance-related pay to train operating companies is independently evaluated through a scorecard criteria based on factors such as operational performance, efficiency and customer satisfaction.

“We are meeting with Avanti West Coast regularly to discuss its performance and delivery for passengers.

“This includes ensuring effective plans are developed to improve its services, including mitigating issues outside of its control.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Nord Stream gas pipe terminal in north of Germany (Alamy)
Russian energy giant Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for three days
The value of the pound dropped heavily against the dollar on Friday. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Falling pound helps FTSE avoid global sell-off
orders on Friday afternoon were cancelled by the supermarket (Rui Vieira/PA)
Tesco cancels shoppers’ online orders after ‘technical issue’
Undated handout photo issued by Hays of a Hays logo. The company will update investors on Thursday August 25 (Dan Lewis/VisMedia/PA)
Worker shortages and wage rises to guide Hays to profit
Rail unions have reacted furiously to a warning by the Transport Secretary that changes employers are seeking, which are at the heart of the current train strikes, could be imposed (PA)
Rail union fury at threat to impose changes
Cineworld at Queens Links in Aberdeen. Photo: DC Thomson
Cineworld sites in Aberdeen could be at risk as firm ‘to file for bankruptcy…
Ofcom has given Sky nine months to implement the decision (Yui Mok/PA)
Sky told to write to TV customers whose minimum subscription is up
A heritage train company is launching a charter service between London and the North West to help passengers frustrated by Avanti West Coast’s severe disruption (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Heritage train company launches service in competition with Avanti West Coast
Joules in Nottingham City Centre (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joules set for ‘significant loss’ after hot weather harms sales
Citigroup Global Markets had agreed to resolve the case (Alamy/UK)
Finance watchdog fines Citigroup Global Markets £12.5m for market abuse failures

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
0
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Out of school club lives to play another year
0