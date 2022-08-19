Finance watchdog fines Citigroup Global Markets £12.5m for market abuse failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Finance watchdog fines Citigroup Global Markets £12.5m for market abuse failures

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 12:22 pm
Citigroup Global Markets had agreed to resolve the case (Alamy/UK)
Citigroup Global Markets had agreed to resolve the case (Alamy/UK)

Citigroup’s international broking business has been fined £12.5 million by the UK financial watchdog over past failures to properly apply rules designed to halt suspicious trading activity.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it had sanctioned Citigroup Global Markets for failing to adequately implement Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) trade surveillance rules.

MAR rules were introduced in 2016 to expand the responsibilities of banks when monitoring for potential market manipulation and insider trading.

The FCA said the Citigroup arm “could not effectively monitor its trading activities” for certain types of illegal activity due to its failings.

It said there were gaps in the firm’s arrangements, systems and procedures for trade surveillance until January 2018.

Citigroup Global Markets agreed to resolve the case and therefore saw the fine reduced from a potential £17.9 million sanction.

Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: “The framework for market integrity depends on the partnership between the FCA and market participants using data to detect suspicious trading.

“By not fully implementing the new provisions when required, Citigroup Global Markets did not carry its full weight in this partnership, impacting market integrity and the overall detection of market abuse.”

A spokeswoman for Citigroup said: “Citi is pleased to put this matter behind us.”

