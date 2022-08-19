Joules set for ‘significant loss’ after hot weather harms sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Joules set for ‘significant loss’ after hot weather harms sales

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 12:23 pm
Joules in Nottingham City Centre (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joules in Nottingham City Centre (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fashion brand Joules has said it is braced for a “significant” loss after hot weather compounded weakened demand from customers, adding to the retailer’s recent woes.

Shares in the business plummeted by around a third in early trading on Friday.

The retailer has seen its shares dive by almost 90% over the past 12 months after a raft of profit warnings.

On Friday, Joules told shareholders that increased customer appetite towards discounted products has put extra pressure on its profitability since it provided a positive update last month.

It said “trading has softened materially” over the latest five weeks as full-price sales of coats, knitwear and wellies have all been hampered by extremely hot and dry summer weather.

Joules said this added to ongoing subdued demand from customers facing soaring household bills.

Sales for the 11 weeks to August 14 are therefore down 8% against the same period last year, the retailer said.

Wholesale sales have been broadly positive, rising 10% year-on-year despite delays at US ports.

However, it stressed that wholesale trading for its garden products has been “significantly impacted” by a slowdown in demand in recent months.

In a statement, Joules said: “As a result of the recent softness in trading and the current weak consumer sentiment set out above, the board expects a significant loss in the first half, followed by an improved performance in the second half as the benefits of business simplification begin to be realised.

“In light of this, the board currently expects the group to deliver a full-year loss before tax, and before adjusting items, significantly below current market expectations.”

The group also told investors is it continuing “positive” discussions with Next over a deal which could see the retail giant buy a minority stake in Joules.

Shares were 34.6% lower at 28.75p in early trading.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Nord Stream gas pipe terminal in north of Germany (Alamy)
Russian energy giant Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for three days
The value of the pound dropped heavily against the dollar on Friday. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Falling pound helps FTSE avoid global sell-off
orders on Friday afternoon were cancelled by the supermarket (Rui Vieira/PA)
Tesco cancels shoppers’ online orders after ‘technical issue’
Undated handout photo issued by Hays of a Hays logo. The company will update investors on Thursday August 25 (Dan Lewis/VisMedia/PA)
Worker shortages and wage rises to guide Hays to profit
Rail unions have reacted furiously to a warning by the Transport Secretary that changes employers are seeking, which are at the heart of the current train strikes, could be imposed (PA)
Rail union fury at threat to impose changes
Cineworld at Queens Links in Aberdeen. Photo: DC Thomson
Cineworld sites in Aberdeen could be at risk as firm ‘to file for bankruptcy…
Ofcom has given Sky nine months to implement the decision (Yui Mok/PA)
Sky told to write to TV customers whose minimum subscription is up
A heritage train company is launching a charter service between London and the North West to help passengers frustrated by Avanti West Coast’s severe disruption (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Heritage train company launches service in competition with Avanti West Coast
Citigroup Global Markets had agreed to resolve the case (Alamy/UK)
Finance watchdog fines Citigroup Global Markets £12.5m for market abuse failures
Grant Shapps has come under fire after being questioned about train services operating between London and Manchester (Aaron Chown/PA)
Shapps branded ‘clueless’ about rail chaos after overstating timetables

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
0
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Out of school club lives to play another year
0