Falling pound helps FTSE avoid global sell-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Falling pound helps FTSE avoid global sell-off

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 5:23 pm
The value of the pound dropped heavily against the dollar on Friday. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The value of the pound dropped heavily against the dollar on Friday. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Shares in London’s top index closed Friday in the green, capping off a positive week as the falling pound put wind in the sales of shares.

While European and US shares were hammered, the FTSE 100 managed to stand out from a sea of red.

It finished up 0.1%, or 8.52 points, to 7,550.37.

“European equities have been hit hard today, as markets start to show signs of a potential impending bearish reversal coming into play,” said Joshua Mahony, a senior market analyst at IG.

“Fortunately for UK investors, the FTSE 100 has managed to perch itself on an island of green, with a collapse in the pound helping to avoid the seemingly inevitable drop into the surrounding red sea

“The resurgence in the dollar seen this week serves to highlight the growing feeling that we are on the cusp of another slump, as investors prepare to head for the exit doors once again.”

When markets were just about to close across Europe, the pound was down 1.1% against the dollar at 1.1800. When compared to the euro it fell 0.6% to 1.1753.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: “After four weeks of gains, European markets appear to have run out of puff this week, spooked in some part perhaps by the big jumps in inflation we’ve seen.”

He added: “This has been another week that has seen European and UK gas prices trade at record highs, and the penny appears to have dropped that central banks are likely to have to go much harder on rates if they are to have any chance of getting on top of the inflation genie.”

For the FTSE it was health care companies that outperformed. AstraZeneca and GSK, which earn most of their revenues in dollars, were close to the top of the index.

In Europe, Germany’s DTax index closed down 1.1%, while the Cac 40 in Paris had lost 0.9%.

In New York, the S&P 500 was trading down 1.2% shortly after European markets closed, while the Dow Jones was 0.8% lower.

In London on Friday concerns were raised for the future of Cineworld. The company might be one of the biggest cinema chains in the world, but it is still on the brink of failure, a new report claimed.

The Wall Street Journal said that the chain is preparing for a bankruptcy that could come in just a few weeks.

The company declined the comment on the report, which said it has hired lawyers and consultants to help with the process.

Shares in the company closed down by more than 58% after the news. It has 127 cinemas in the UK, and employs 28,000 people in 10 countries.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Reckitt, up 160p to 6,674p, AstraZeneca, up 236p to 11,250p, Avast, up 11.6p to 698.8p, Unilever, up 66p to 4,004p, and GSK, up 23.2p to 1,425.2p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were IAG, down 6.06p to 112.56p, Persimmon, down 71p to 1,670p, Entain, down 53p to 1,319p, Howden Joinery, down 24p to 634.6p, and Segro, down 38p to 1,018p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Nord Stream gas pipe terminal in north of Germany (Alamy)
Russian energy giant Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for three days
orders on Friday afternoon were cancelled by the supermarket (Rui Vieira/PA)
Tesco cancels shoppers’ online orders after ‘technical issue’
Undated handout photo issued by Hays of a Hays logo. The company will update investors on Thursday August 25 (Dan Lewis/VisMedia/PA)
Worker shortages and wage rises to guide Hays to profit
Rail unions have reacted furiously to a warning by the Transport Secretary that changes employers are seeking, which are at the heart of the current train strikes, could be imposed (PA)
Rail union fury at threat to impose changes
Cineworld at Queens Links in Aberdeen. Photo: DC Thomson
Cineworld sites in Aberdeen could be at risk as firm ‘to file for bankruptcy…
Ofcom has given Sky nine months to implement the decision (Yui Mok/PA)
Sky told to write to TV customers whose minimum subscription is up
A heritage train company is launching a charter service between London and the North West to help passengers frustrated by Avanti West Coast’s severe disruption (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Heritage train company launches service in competition with Avanti West Coast
Joules in Nottingham City Centre (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joules set for ‘significant loss’ after hot weather harms sales
Citigroup Global Markets had agreed to resolve the case (Alamy/UK)
Finance watchdog fines Citigroup Global Markets £12.5m for market abuse failures
Grant Shapps has come under fire after being questioned about train services operating between London and Manchester (Aaron Chown/PA)
Shapps branded ‘clueless’ about rail chaos after overstating timetables

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Out of school club lives to play another year
0