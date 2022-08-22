Vodafone to sell Hungarian arm in £1.5bn deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vodafone to sell Hungarian arm in £1.5bn deal

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 9:01 am
(PA)
(PA)

Vodafone has said it plans to sell its Hungarian arm in a £1.5 billion deal with a domestic company.

The telecommunications giant said it had “entered into heads of terms” – similar to a letter of intent – for the deal.

It would see Hungarian company 4iG take over Vodafone Hungary.

4iG will pay 715 billion Hungarian forints (£1.5 billion), which is 9.1 times its Ebitdaal (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, after leases) for the last financial year.

Bosses said the deal fits well with the hopes of the Hungarian government to create a large locally owned telecommunications giant.

After the purchase, 4iG will be the second biggest mobile and fixed communications company in Hungary.

Vodafone chief executive Nick Read said: “The Hungarian government has a clear strategy to build a Hungarian-owned national champion in the ICT (information and communications technology) sector.

“This combination with 4iG will allow Vodafone Hungary, which has a proud history of success and innovation in the country, to play a major role in the future growth and development of the sector as a much stronger scaled and fully converged operator.

“The combined entity will increase competition and have greater access to investment to further the digitalisation of Hungary.”

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said: “It is clear the Hungary government is keen to build its own national telecoms champion with Vodafone prepared to take the cash in exchange for the spin-off.

“In November last year Vodafone’s CEO Nick Read said he was pursuing consolidation in Europe.

“Now the telecoms giant can focus more of its attention on Germany instead, a market it considers to be the most attractive on the continent.

“There is also M&A (mergers and acquisitions) potential for Vodafone in the UK amid recent reports that it considered a merger with Three’s UK division.

“Vodafone’s share price has been in long-term decline, halving since the peak in January 2018, but it still offers an attractive dividend yield.”

