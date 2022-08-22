Bernie Ecclestone denies fraud over £400m in Singapore trust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

Bernie Ecclestone denies fraud over £400m in Singapore trust

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 10:53 am Updated: August 22, 2022, 12:01 pm
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has denied fraud over an alleged failure to declare to the Government more than £400 million in a trust in Singapore (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has denied fraud over an alleged failure to declare to the Government more than £400 million in a trust in Singapore (Victoria Jones/PA)

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has denied fraud over an alleged failure to declare to the Government more than £400 million in a trust in Singapore.

The 91-year-old was charged after a probe by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), which would have allowed the business magnate to draw a line under any previous tax irregularities, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.

He is accused of failing to declare a trust in Singapore with a bank account containing around 650 million US dollars.

The billionaire was met by photographers and camera operators, who had been warned by police not to mob him because of his age, as he entered court on Monday morning.

His white Range Rover, with a personalised number plate, passed three times before the business magnate left the vehicle dressed in a dark three-piece suit, white shirt and dark tie.

Ecclestone was escorted through the building’s exit by court security along with his legal team.

Bernie Ecclestone court case
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in a white Range Rover (Victoria Jones/PA)

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring allowed him to stand outside the dock after his barrister, Clare Montgomery QC, said her client was “having a little bit of trouble hearing”.

Ecclestone stood to confirm his name and address in Knightsbridge, central London, before indicating a not guilty plea to a charge of fraud by false representation between July 13 2013 and October 5 2016.

Prosecutor Robert Simpson told the court: “This charge arises out of a Revenue and Customs (HMRC) investigation into Mr Ecclestone’s finances.

“This would have allowed him to enter into a structural disclosure facility which would’ve drawn a line under any previous tax irregularities.

“During the course of that investigation he was asked about any trusts placed abroad that he was involved with.

“The Crown has based this charge on the basis he failed to declare a trust in Singapore with a bank account containing approximately 650 million US dollars.”

Ecclestone was granted unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on September 19 during the hearing, which lasted around five minutes.

The judge told him: “Given the value of the alleged fraud, if convicted, this court would not have sufficient sentencing powers.”

Bernie Ecclestone court case
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone was granted unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court in September (Victoria Jones/PA)

According to the charge, the business magnate allegedly claimed that he had “established only a single trust, that being one in favour of your daughters”.

He is also alleged to have said “other than the trust established for your daughters you were not the settlor nor beneficiary of any trust in or outside the UK”.

Ecclestone, who has three grown-up daughters – Deborah, 67, Tamara, 38, and Petra, 33 – and a young son, Ace, allegedly made the representations “intending to make a gain, namely not stated, for yourself”.

The charge against the billionaire was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) last month following an investigation by HMRC, which said the probe had been “complex and worldwide”.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Andrew Penhale said at the time: “The CPS has reviewed a file of evidence from HMRC and has authorised a charge against Bernard Ecclestone of fraud by false representation in respect of his failure to declare to HMRC the existence of assets held overseas believed to be worth in excess of £400 million.”

