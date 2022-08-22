Consumers enjoyed summer spending before autumn price rises – Nationwide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Consumers enjoyed summer spending before autumn price rises – Nationwide

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 12:19 pm
Consumers enjoyed a ‘final hurrah’ of increased summer spending in July before the autumn cost-of-living crunch forces them to tighten belts, Nationwide Building Society said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Consumers enjoyed a ‘final hurrah’ of increased summer spending in July before the autumn cost-of-living crunch forces them to tighten belts, Nationwide Building Society said (Peter Byrne/PA)

People spent more money and made more transactions last month as they made the most of the warm weather and the start of the summer holidays, according to Nationwide’s report into members’ monthly spending.

Consumers spent more on holidays, leisure activities like watching sporting events, and buying new clothes in July amid a spell of hot weather in the UK.

Meanwhile, eating and drinking spending was up by 8% compared with June as people enjoyed socialising with family and friends in pubs and restaurants, the building society found.

It came after households cut back across the board on essentials and non-essentials in the previous month, in a sign that rising costs had begun to hurt people’s budgets.

People have decreased spending on subscriptions, DIY and gardening, and dating since last year, reflecting a shift in priorities when it comes to non-essentials, it added.

Furthermore, spending to pay off debts such as credit cards and loans was up by 13% on July last year and 5% compared with June. This increase shows more people have needed to resort to spending on credit to get by during the rising cost of living, Nationwide said.

The increase in spending levels also reflects higher prices for the same items compared with last year.

Fuel and electric car charging payments rocketed by 37% year on year and 7% compared with June amid soaring petrol and diesel costs, while spending on utilities and other bills like tax shot up by a fifth compared with last year and 8% month on month.

Inflation hit 10.1% in the 12 months to July as rising food and fuel costs pushed up the rate to another 40-year high.

Mark Nalder, head of payments at Nationwide Building Society, said: “Spending levels are higher this year than they were last year. However, perhaps more surprising is the increase in the total number of transactions members made in July this year compared to 12 months previous.

“This suggests that, despite the tough times facing consumers, many are seemingly throwing caution to the wind this summer knowing it may well be a bit of a final hurrah before the costs bite in this autumn.

“However, we are seeing the continuation of cutbacks against this backdrop of heightened spend, with notable drops in discretionary spend such as subscriptions, DIY, dating and gardening – all down compared to July last year.

“We should get a clearer picture of how we are coping as we head into September.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Haulage lorry drives passed a sign at Belfast Port welcoming travellers to the Harbour Estate (Liam McBurney/PA)
Dual regulatory system would risk reputation of NI exporters, businesses warn
Technology entrepreneur and former Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey (Francois Mori/AP)
Musk subpoenas former Twitter chief executive Dorsey
Members of the Unite union man a picket line at one of the entrances to the Port of Felixstowe (Joe Giddens/PA)
Felixstowe dockers ‘relying on food banks’ as port strike reaches second day
People eating pheasant killed by lead shot are ‘unwittingly eating lead, which is toxic’, according to a study (Gareth Fuller/PA)
People eating wild-shot pheasant ‘likely to be eating lead’
Global stocks suffered losses Monday with warnings of “stratospheric” cost of living rises in the UK making waves across the major markets (Tim Ireland/ PA)
Global markets suffering losses against UK inflation panic
A Eurostar train (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Eurostar announces new boss to continue operator’s Covid recovery
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
‘Difficult to see how many will cope’ this winter as energy price cap soars
The squeeze on gas supplies in Europe has helped fuel rocketing inflation and driven up household bills (Alamy/PA)
No 10 says no need to panic over energy supplies
Sheila Penrose is retiring from McDonald’s board (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
McDonald’s reshapes board as longtime member Sheila Penrose retires
CEO of German sports equipment company Adidas AG, Kasper Rorsted, is leaving (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Adidas looks for new boss as CEO prepares to step down next year

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor ScullyConnor Scully
Connor Scully reckons bad habits are costing Cove Rangers after three straight defeats
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Callum Bowie's Snapchat activities landed him in Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Snapchat / Elgin Sheriff Court. Elgin. Supplied by DCT/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
18-year-old who sent indecent video to child called it 'a drunken mistake'
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris during the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris so quick boss Jim Goodwin fears defenders could resort to fouling…
0
Jay Jamieson appeared excited as he left the court building.
Axe-wielding teen who robbed Aberdeen shop celebrates outside court
Moray unsustainable schools
Three options coming before council with Moray school hanging in the balance
0
Orkney College inspection
Orkney College UHI staff praised for inspection report
0