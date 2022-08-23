Government will not block billionaire Drahi’s 18% BT stake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government will not block billionaire Drahi’s 18% BT stake

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 8:07 am
Patrick Drahi’s company, Altice, increased its stake in BT to 18% last December (BT/PA)
French-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi will not be blocked from increasing his stake in telecommunications giant BT after a national security review ended with no further action.

The company told shareholders that ministers will not demand that Mr Drahi’s Altice sell off part of its nearly one-fifth holding in the firm.

Mr Drahi – a telecoms billionaire and majority owner of auction house Sotheby’s – had increased his stake from 12.1% to 18% last December.

But in May Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng chose to investigate the deal under the new National Security and Investment Act.

The Act was proposed by the government of former prime minister Theresa May as a way to stop foreign companies gaining control of vital British firms.

It allows ministers to intervene in acquisitions on national security grounds.

Sunday Morning
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng investigated the deal under the National Security and Investment Act (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

BT does a lot of work for the Government, so a foreign takeover is considered a sensitive matter.

But officials have now completed the investigation and will take no further action, BT said on Tuesday.

“BT Group has now been notified by the Secretary of State that no further action is to be taken under the Act in relation to the increase by Altice Europe NV of its shareholding in BT Group from 12.1% to 18%,” it told shareholders.

Mr Drahi and Altice have said they have no plans to make a full takeover bid for BT, but that might change if the situation alters.

The tycoon has quickly become the biggest shareholder in BT, buying his 12% stake in July 2021 before increasing it to 18% before the year had ended.

His ultimate plans for the stake are still unclear, but he clearly sees potential in BT’s future. The business is investing heavily in British infrastructure, rolling out full fibre broadband across the country.

