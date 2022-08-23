Starmer should be ‘more upfront’ in supporting striking workers, says union boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Starmer should be ‘more upfront’ in supporting striking workers, says union boss

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 10:56 am
Unite union general secretary Sharon Grahan has suggested Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is ’embarrassed’ to stick up for striking workers (Ben Smith/PA)
Unite union general secretary Sharon Grahan has suggested Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is ’embarrassed’ to stick up for striking workers (Ben Smith/PA)

A trade union boss has suggested Sir Keir Starmer is “embarrassed” to stick up for workers as dockers at Britain’s largest container port strike for the first time in 30 years.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham told broadcasters on Tuesday that the Labour leader should be “more upfront” in supporting strikers, who “need people in their corner”.

Her intervention came three days into an eight-day strike at the Port of Felixstowe, where almost 2,000 dockers have walked out in a dispute over pay.

Several people who have worked at the company for decades told the PA news agency on Monday that they are relying on food banks and struggling to make mortgage payments.

The union is calling for a 10% pay rise to keep wages roughly in line with inflation, while the port has proposed a 7% increase plus a £500 payment.

Asked by LBC’s Tom Swarbrick if Sir Keir supports the strike, Ms Graham said: “For me, actions speak louder than words, and I’d have to say no.

“I really hope what’s not happening here is that the party that was created by workers is now embarrassed to stick up for workers. That would be something that I think would be a miscalculation.

“This is the time that workers need a voice, you know, they need people in their corner. I’m firmly in their corner – I’m getting a lot of flak for it but I don’t mind – and I’d like Labour to do the same.”

Ms Graham also told Sky News: “Of course I would like Labour to do more, of course I want them to do more to support workers in a more upfront way.”

Unite is the latest union broadside against Sir Keir, who attracted criticism when he urged frontbenchers to stay away from rail strikes last month.

He drew condemnation from Ms Graham, Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union boss Mick Lynch and TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes when he sacked Sam Tarry, a shadow transport minister, for giving media interviews from picket lines.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn waded into the row last week, telling PA that his successor’s decision was “very unfair”.

Ms Graham also played down claims that raising workers’ pay could fuel inflation, arguing that rising prices are the fault of “profiteering” companies.

“It’s not wages causing any part of inflation at the moment – wages are down, actually, by 3%,” she said.

“The second spike of inflation is down to profiteering and the profiteering of companies. The top 350 companies in Britain, their profit margin has gone up by over 73% since before the pandemic.”

According to accounts filed with Companies House this month, the Port of Felixstowe saw its profit after tax increase by 15% between 2020 and 2021 to £53 million.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Former Tory leadership contender Tom Tugendhat has disclosed he is in Kyiv as Ukraine marks 31 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Tom Tugendhat in Kyiv on 31st anniversary of Ukraine independence
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Leon Neal/PA)
UK and Ukraine kick off talks on digital trade deal to help war-torn country
Companies are struggling under the weight of higher energy bills (Gareth Fuller/PA)
‘No time to lose’ to help households and businesses through gas crisis, says CBI
(PA)
Banned Toyota ad ‘condoned and encouraged’ irresponsible driving
(PA)
Living standards satisfaction plunges ahead of ‘devastating’ energy bills hike
Frances O’Grady called on ministers to move towards ‘fair pay agreements’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
TUC calls on Government to move towards £15 an hour minimum wage
The City of London and Canary Wharf (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Weak PMI figures offset gains by oil majors as London stocks slip
(PA)
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints
A person uses the Twitter app on an iPhone (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Twitter whistleblower alleges major security lapses at social media firm
(Alamy)
Rare earths processor buys rights to mine in Greenland

More from Press and Journal

CR0033921. Forres v Inverurie Locos - Pictured - Owen Paterson of Forres and Kieran Shanks of Locos. Picture by Scott Baxter 05/03/2022
Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle
Maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018.
Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Anthony Heeps robbed a man at a cashpoint near Aberdeen University Hub. Picture shows; Anthony Heeps carried out an armed robbery at an ATM in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
James Brown of St Johnstone fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott…
0
Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
0
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support
0