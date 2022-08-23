Weak PMI figures offset gains by oil majors as London stocks slip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Weak PMI figures offset gains by oil majors as London stocks slip

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 5:15 pm Updated: August 23, 2022, 5:31 pm
The City of London and Canary Wharf (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The City of London and Canary Wharf (Jonathan Brady/PA)

London’s markets stumbled as early economic data for August revealed a weak showing for UK factories as customer demand continues to dwindle.

The downbeat purchasing managers index (PMI) report offset positivity among oil firms, who were boosted by the latest rebound in prices.

Early trading was nervous around Europe after the biggest economies in the region all showed weakness in their manufacturing sectors, before this trading sentiment was compounded further by a slowdown in activity in the US.

The FTSE 100 ended the day down 45.68 points, or 0.61%, at 7,488.11.

The FTSE 100 is underperforming though today’s weakness may be more to do with the fact that it has managed to perform better than its peers over the past week and is playing catch-down so to speak

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been another day of poor economic data for European markets with the latest flash manufacturing PMI numbers falling into contraction territory for Germany, France, and the UK.

“While the economic data has been poor, the reaction of markets has been slightly more ambivalent and a little mixed, with the Dax and Cac 40 treading water, having opened just above three-week lows.

“The FTSE 100 is underperforming though today’s weakness may be more to do with the fact that it has managed to perform better than its peers over the past week and is playing catch-down so to speak.”

The German Dax decreased 0.33% by the end of the session, while the French Cac dropped by 0.42%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones opened in the red after the PMI figures showed US private sector output sliding to a 27-month low.

Meanwhile, the pound was down 0.02% against the dollar at 1.185 and was 0.07% lower against the euro at 1.187 at the close.

Halfords financials
Brokers warned that Halfords is ‘naturally at some risk coming into the period of significantly increased pressure on consumer spending in 2022’ (Halfords/PA)

In company news, BT shares finished higher after confirmation that French-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi will not be blocked from increasing his stake in the telecommunications giant following a national security review.

The company told shareholders that ministers will not demand that Mr Drahi’s Altice sell off part of its nearly one-fifth holding in the firm. It closed 0.8p higher at 157.1p as a result.

Travel firm On The Beach jumped in value after founder and chief executive officer Simon Cooper bought almost £2 million worth of shares.

The company closed 11.6p higher at 126.4p after he bought 1.5 million shares at 129.54p each.

Investors slammed the brakes on Halfords after Panmure Gordon downgraded the stock and slashed its target price in half.

The bike and car accessories retailer finished 25.1p lower at 128.3p after the brokers warned the firm is “naturally at some risk coming into the period of significantly increased pressure on consumer spending in 2022”.

The price of oil continued to rebound after comments from Saudi Arabia that it might look at cutting output due to concerns about the recent sharp drop in prices.

Brent crude oil lifted by 3.25% to 99.62 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Antofagasta, up 37p at 1,162p, Shell, up 73.5p at 2,317.5p, Anglo American, up 89.5p at 2,943.5p, Glencore, up 13.8p at 506p, and BP, up 10.4p at 459.4p.

The biggest fallers of the day were Ocado, down 42.2p at 798.8p, Informa, down 25p at 542.6p, Smiths Group, down 58p at 1,509p, Sage Group, down 24.2p at 712.6p, and Relx, down 76p at 2,364p.

