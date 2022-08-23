Living standards satisfaction plunges ahead of ‘devastating’ energy bills hike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Living standards satisfaction plunges ahead of ‘devastating’ energy bills hike

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 12:04 am
(PA)
(PA)

Satisfaction with UK living standards and income has plunged amid devastating predictions for Friday’s new energy price cap, a survey suggests.

The Which? consumer insight tracker shows satisfaction with living standards and income has crashed to its lowest point since 2014, even before Ofgem is widely expected to announce a new price cap for October topping £3,500 on Friday, up from £1,971 today.

Some 93% of consumers said they were worried about energy prices.

The watchdog’s latest survey found just over half of consumers (55%) are currently satisfied with their standards of living, while just 39% are content with their household income and 34% are happy with their savings.

Confidence in household finances has plunged to the level it was at the start of the pandemic as inflation driven largely by food and energy prices reached a 40-year high.

Around 7% of households (an estimated 1.9 million) missed or defaulted on at least one mortgage, rent, loan, credit card or other bill in the last month, up from 4.5% a year ago.

Some 59% of consumers said their household has had to make an adjustment such as cutting back on shopping, dipping into savings or borrowing to cover essential spending in the last month – up significantly from the 40% seen last August.

Which? said it was clear that the Government’s current package to help with the soaring cost of living would not sufficiently protect consumers.

Which? director of policy and advocacy Rocio Concha said: “It was meant to be the year that we moved on from Covid, but the cost of living crisis has left consumer confidence in ruins.

“Household finances are at breaking point and many consumers will simply not be able to afford the eye-watering upcoming hikes in their energy bills.

“The Government must move quickly to increase the amount of financial support it is providing to families and households who are struggling.

“Tackling the cost-of-living crisis must be at the top of the new prime minister’s in-tray. Businesses should also do everything in their power to make sure customers are getting a good deal and those facing serious financial hardship are protected.”

