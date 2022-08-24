Used car prices rise 27% at Lookers and queues for new cars grow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Used car prices rise 27% at Lookers and queues for new cars grow

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 8:11 am
The car dealership said it would pay back £1.5 million of business rates relief to the Government (Peter Byrne/PA)
The car dealership said it would pay back £1.5 million of business rates relief to the Government (Peter Byrne/PA)

The average price of a used car sold by Lookers has grown by more than a quarter as a shortage of semiconductors pushed up demand for vehicles.

The business said that used car prices rose 27% in the first half of 2022, compared to the same period a year earlier.

It meant that despite a drop in the number of used cars that the business sold, it still managed to make nearly £200 million more in revenue from them, up by nearly 17% on a year ago.

The figures come as thousands of people added themselves to the waiting list to get a new car. The business said that it had 22,000 orders from retail customers at the end of June, compared to 9,000 in June 2021.

But the revenue that Lookers got from new vehicles dropped 5.6% to £970.2 million. The drop was due to the fleet of vehicles that it rents out to companies.

“Our first half financial performance was very strong, against an exceptional comparative period, despite ongoing inflationary pressure and vehicle supply disruption,” said chief executive Mark Raban.

“We have also made excellent progress with our strategic priorities.

“We remain focused on our customers and improving our proposition to ensure the process of buying or leasing a car is as easy and simple as possible, particularly in the current challenging economic environment.”

Pre-tax profit hit £49.9 million in the first half, from £50.4 million a year before, when Lookers had benefited from £12.7 million of Government Covid-19 support.

Overall revenue rose 3.6% to £2.2 billion.

The company said that it would repay business rates relief of £1.5 million that it got during the pandemic.

“Whilst mindful of the pressures facing consumers, we are confident in our strategic direction and retain our expectations for the remainder of the year,” Mr Raban said.

