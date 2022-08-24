UK car production rises for third consecutive month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK car production rises for third consecutive month

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 12:04 am Updated: August 25, 2022, 8:59 am
UK car production has risen for three consecutive months year-on-year, leading to hopes that component shortages are easing (Peter Byrne/PA)
UK car production has risen for three consecutive months year-on-year, leading to hopes that component shortages are easing.

A total of 58,043 cars were built in the UK in July, 8.6% more than during the same month last year, according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The industry body said this is “a sign that component shortages may finally be beginning to ease”.

A global lack of parts such as semiconductors has disrupted car manufacturing.

But the SMMT warned that July’s figures must be “set in context”, as production was badly hit during that month in 2021 due to the parts shortage and coronavirus-related staff shortages, leading to many factories altering their summer shutdown timings.

Despite the recent growth in output, levels are still nearly half of pre-pandemic levels.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “A third consecutive month of growth for UK car production is, of course, welcome and gives some hope that the supply chain issues blighting the sector may finally be starting to ease.

“But other challenges remain, not least energy costs which are increasing at alarming rates.

“If we are to attract much needed investment to drive the production of zero emission vehicles, urgent action is needed to mitigate these costs to make the UK more competitive for manufacturing.

“This must be a priority for the next prime minister else we will fall further behind our global rivals, risking jobs and economic growth.”

