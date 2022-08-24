Government must increase energy bill discount by at least 150%, Which? warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Government must increase energy bill discount by at least 150%, Which? warns

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 12:04 am
(PA)
(PA)

The Government must raise its energy bills discount by at least 150% or risk pushing millions of households into financial distress, Which? has warned.

The watchdog said the Government’s financial support for all households must increase from the current £400 to £1,000 – or from £67 to £167 per month from October to March – following soaring energy price cap predictions.

The existing support package is inadequate to protect living standards for those on the lowest incomes and would lead to considerable financial and social hardship, it said.

When the Government first announced its financial support package in May, the energy price cap was predicted to reach around £2,800 in October.

Analysts Cornwall Insight now predict that average energy bills will increase to £3,554 in October and hit £4,650 in January.

But Which? warned that even a 150% increase in help would be insufficient for families on the lowest incomes, and said the Government must also provide them with an additional one-off minimum payment of £150 to ensure the most vulnerable have the support they need.

And it said the additional support would only be a temporary solution until March, when energy prices are predicted to hit £5,341 for April and remain high throughout 2023.

Which? is calling on the Government and Ofgem to undertake an immediate review of retail energy pricing – including the price cap – and rapidly improve the insulation of homes to reduce costs, lower the reliance on gas and support the transition to net zero.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “With energy bill predictions continuing to spiral, the Government must increase the Energy Bills Support Scheme by at least 150%, or risk pushing millions of households into financial distress this winter.

“While increased support will provide relief for many, it is not a long-term solution. The Government and regulator must urgently undertake a wide-ranging review of retail energy pricing – including the price cap – to build a fair and affordable system for consumers.

“The Government must also develop a programme to urgently improve the insulation of homes – as this will help to reduce people’s energy costs for years to come.”

Labour spokesperson Pat McFadden said: “With each passing day and each new report, the huge scale of the energy price challenge facing households becomes clearer. People will struggle to pay for basic necessities and the Conservatives are scrambling around with no solution in sight.

“Labour has a fully-funded plan to make sure households don’t pay a penny more for their energy this winter, saving £1000 on energy bills.”

A Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy spokesman said: “We know the pressures people are facing with rising costs, which is why we are taking direct action to help households with £37 billion worth of support.

“In addition to providing eight million of the most vulnerable households with £1,200 extra support this winter, we are also investing £6.6 billion in this parliament to improve energy efficiency as part of the Government’s ‘Help to Heat’ programme which is helping make households across the country cheaper to heat.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Thousands of British Gas Energy customers are to receive an average £750 per household grant (Rui Vieira/PA)
British Gas pledges to donate 10% of profit as energy price cap expected to…
Councils might have to pay more if the waste management companies were allowed to merge, the CMA said (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
CMA breaks up waste merger between Veolia and Suez
More than 11,000 Shell Energy customers were overcharged across three years (Nick Ansell/PA)
Shell Energy to pay £500,000 after overcharging thousands of price cap customers
Fruit and veg on display at Lidl (CPG Photography/PA)
Lidl to take ‘stunted’ fruit and vegetables to help farmers through drought
A technology platform for building blockchain projects co-founded by Dragon’s Den’s Steven Bartlett has raised 24 million dollars (£20 million) in a funding round (Ian West/ PA)
Steven Bartlett of Dragons’ Den gains £20m funding for blockchain platform
Models houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fewer than one in eight homes listed for rent affordable with housing benefit
Millions of households will struggle with their energy bills over the next year (Steve Parson/PA)
New PM should provide ‘radical’ energy support, says think tank
A person using a central heating thermostat (Steve Parsons/PA)
Ministers warned families will ‘fall through ice’ this winter without extra help
(Yui MOk/PA)
BCC calls on Government to boost Ofgem’s powers to support firms
UK car production has risen for three consecutive months year-on-year, leading to hopes that component shortages are easing (Peter Byrne/PA)
UK car production rises for third consecutive month

More from Press and Journal

Police.
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Castlebay in Barra. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man Edwin Gibson Picture shows; Edwin Gibson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Argyll and the islands is one of three areas of the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
1
alan cumming burn
REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn
0