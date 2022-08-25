Shell Energy to pay £500,000 after overcharging thousands of price cap customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shell Energy to pay £500,000 after overcharging thousands of price cap customers

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 8:19 am Updated: August 25, 2022, 9:53 am
More than 11,000 Shell Energy customers were overcharged across three years (Nick Ansell/PA)
More than 11,000 Shell Energy customers were overcharged across three years (Nick Ansell/PA)

Shell Energy is to pay more than £500,000 after overcharging thousands of customers for their gas and electricity since the energy price cap was put in place over three years ago.

The business will be forced to return £106,000 to the 11,275 households it has been overcharging since January 2019, regulator Ofgem revealed.

It will also pay out an extra £30,970 in goodwill payments to the affected customers and contribute £400,000 towards a support fund run by the regulator.

Ofgem said the customers, who all have pre-payment meters, had been overcharged between January 2019 and September 2022.

Shell reported the problems to Ofgem itself after it discovered them in March 2022.

It has since corrected the issue for most customers. However those who have not topped up their gas meters since March 2022 will not have seen the fix come through yet. It will be implemented when they next top up.

They are being refunded £9.40 on average.

Ofgem director of retail Neil Lawrence said: “Ofgem expects suppliers to adhere to the terms of contracts they have with customers, particularly ensuring they pay no more than the level of the price cap.

“Households across Britain are already struggling with rising energy bills and living costs.

“Overcharging by suppliers can cause additional and unnecessary stress and worry at what is already a very challenging time for consumers across the UK.”

Shell had apparently run into operational problems which meant that not all pre-payment meters were updated with the revised price cap levels when the cap changed twice a year.

Pre-payment households are often considered by energy experts to be the most vulnerable on a supplier’s books.

It is not Shell Energy’s first problem with the price cap. Between January and March 2019 the company overcharged 12,000 households by more than £100,000 in total.

It agreed to pay £390,000 at the time to make up for the problems. Because Shell Energy reported the problem itself and has fixed the problem, Ofgem said it would not take “formal enforcement action on this occasion”.

Mr Lawrence said: “Ofgem is always prepared to work with suppliers who have failed to comply with their obligations, but who have self-reported and are determined to put things right, as Shell has done here.

“The contributions Shell has made to the redress fund will help to support vulnerable consumers with their energy bills.”

Shell Energy said: “We’re sincerely sorry that errors updating our prepayment meter rates resulted in some customers being overcharged for a period of time.

“As soon as we identified the issue we began taking steps to put it right, and self-reported it to Ofgem.

“The overcharge, which averages £9.40 per customer, will be refunded along with a gesture of goodwill. We will be writing to customers to let them know.”

