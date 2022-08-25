CMA breaks up waste merger between Veolia and Suez

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

CMA breaks up waste merger between Veolia and Suez

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 8:35 am Updated: August 25, 2022, 8:37 am
Councils might have to pay more if the waste management companies were allowed to merge, the CMA said (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Councils might have to pay more if the waste management companies were allowed to merge, the CMA said (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The competition watchdog has stepped in to break up a waste management megamerger which it was worried could have led to higher charges for local councils.

Veolia will be forced to sell off most of the operations it got in the UK when buying fellow French rival Suez for 13 billion euros (£11 billion).

The businesses are both major players in the country, making £2 billion and £1 billion in revenue here respectively.

They supply waste, water and recycling services to local councils and companies.

For the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), their combination created a worrying situation.

A company of their combined size would have the power to set prices or reduce the quality of the service it provides because there is not enough competition nearby.

Councils and companies without options would be forced to swallow the changes.

“Local authority budgets are already under strain, and this deal is likely to lead to them paying more and receiving a lower-quality service,” said Stuart McIntosh, chair of the CMA inquiry group.

“The negative impact would have ultimately fallen on taxpayers at a time when they are feeling the pressure of the cost-of-living crisis.

“Given our concerns about the merger, we have concluded that Veolia must sell most of the operations it took over in the UK when it acquired Suez.

“We will now work with Veolia to ensure that appropriate buyers are found so that businesses, councils – and ultimately taxpayers – will not lose out.”

Veolia had already tried to placate the CMA by selling Suez’s waste business to Australian private equity house Macquarie for around £2 billion.

It was the latest in a long list of moves that the companies took to get global competition authorities off their backs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Thousands of British Gas Energy customers are to receive an average £750 per household grant (Rui Vieira/PA)
British Gas pledges to donate 10% of profit as energy price cap expected to…
More than 11,000 Shell Energy customers were overcharged across three years (Nick Ansell/PA)
Shell Energy to pay £500,000 after overcharging thousands of price cap customers
Fruit and veg on display at Lidl (CPG Photography/PA)
Lidl to take ‘stunted’ fruit and vegetables to help farmers through drought
A technology platform for building blockchain projects co-founded by Dragon’s Den’s Steven Bartlett has raised 24 million dollars (£20 million) in a funding round (Ian West/ PA)
Steven Bartlett of Dragons’ Den gains £20m funding for blockchain platform
Models houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fewer than one in eight homes listed for rent affordable with housing benefit
Millions of households will struggle with their energy bills over the next year (Steve Parson/PA)
New PM should provide ‘radical’ energy support, says think tank
A person using a central heating thermostat (Steve Parsons/PA)
Ministers warned families will ‘fall through ice’ this winter without extra help
(PA)
Government must increase energy bill discount by at least 150%, Which? warns
(Yui MOk/PA)
BCC calls on Government to boost Ofgem’s powers to support firms
UK car production has risen for three consecutive months year-on-year, leading to hopes that component shortages are easing (Peter Byrne/PA)
UK car production rises for third consecutive month

More from Press and Journal

Police.
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Castlebay in Barra. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man Edwin Gibson Picture shows; Edwin Gibson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Argyll and the islands is one of three areas of the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
0
alan cumming burn
REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn
0