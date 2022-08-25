North sea oil and gas maker Harbour Energy sees twelvefold profit increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North sea oil and gas maker Harbour Energy sees twelvefold profit increase

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 2:41 pm
Harbour is the biggest oil and gas producer in the UK North Sea (Jane Barlow/PA)
Harbour is the biggest oil and gas producer in the UK North Sea (Jane Barlow/PA)

The largest producer of oil and gas in the UK’s North Sea saw its profit increase more than twelvefold in the first six months of the year as record gas prices are set to plunge millions of households in the UK into fuel poverty.

Harbour Energy said it had made 1.5 billion dollars (£1.3 billion) in profit before tax in the six months to the end of June.

It was a massive jump for the private equity-backed company which has seen its shares soar by a third in the past year.

In the first six months of 2021 profit was 120 million dollars (£102 million).

It means a big payout for the company’s backers, as Harbour announced it would be returning an extra 100 million dollars to them in share buybacks.

It comes on top of an previously announced 200 million dollar buyback and the same again in dividends, which were announced in March.

The soaring profit came from the boom in energy prices due in part to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While households have been hurting, and face a potentially disastrous winter, Harbour and other oil and gas producers are reaping the benefits.

Harbour said that the average price of the oil that it sells rose from 58 dollars per barrel in the first six months of last year to 82 dollars in the first half of 2022.

Meanwhile the price of a therm of UK-produced natural gas rose from 38 dollars to 69 dollars.

The business said that it expects to owe around 300 million dollars to the Government as part of the windfall tax this year.

“We delivered a strong first half performance, realising value from past acquisitions, increased production efficiency and significant investment in our asset base,” said chief executive Linda Cook.

“Our Tolmount project alone – brought onstream in April – has increased UK domestic natural gas supply by over five per cent.

“At a time when many are struggling with high energy prices, we are increasing investment by circa 30% compared to last year, focusing on doing what we can to deliver reliable, domestic oil and gas from our existing portfolio in a safe and responsible manner.”

