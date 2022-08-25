Hays to hand out almost £170m to shareholders as profits leap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hays to hand out almost £170m to shareholders as profits leap

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 3:09 pm
The recruitment firm is handing a bumper dividend to shareholders as it benefited from labour shortages and rising wages
The recruitment firm is handing a bumper dividend to shareholders as it benefited from labour shortages and rising wages

Hays has revealed plans for an almost £170 million shareholder windfall after the recruitment giant benefited from wage inflation and staff shortages in many industries.

Shares in the company made gains on Thursday morning as bosses hailed an “excellent” performance across its operations.

Hays said it will issue £168 million in dividends for the past financial year and launch a £75 million buyback after profits more than doubled.

It told investors that group operating profits jumped by 128% to £210.1 million for the year to June 30, against the previous year.

This was driven by higher fees, which grew by 30% to £1.19 billion for the year.

Alistair Cox, chief executive of the company, said “acute skills shortages” supported the group’s performance during the year.

He told the PA news agency: “We are a net beneficiary from skills shortages in our markets and wage inflation.

“It has been a very positive period for us but I am not concerned about some of the unemployment signals being highlighted.

“We are at a period of record vacancies so the signs are certainly that demand from our customers will remain very strong.”

Julie Palmer, partner at Begbies Traynor, said: “White-collar recruiter Hays delivered a blockbuster year as economies came out of Covid paralysis and people took stock of their lives and jobs, fuelling the ‘great resignation’.

“The boom won’t last forever in the face of an increasingly uncertain economic outlook and Hays’ performance will be closely monitored in the coming months to gain an understanding of what’s going on in the real economy.”

