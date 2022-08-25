Tram workers to stage three-day strike in dispute over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tram workers to stage three-day strike in dispute over pay

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 4:14 pm
A Tramlink tram passes a warning sign on a post as it travels along George Street in Croydon, Surrey (Nick Ansell/PA)
A Tramlink tram passes a warning sign on a post as it travels along George Street in Croydon, Surrey (Nick Ansell/PA)

Members of Aslef on London Tramlink, based in Croydon, will walk out on September 12, following strikes in June and July.

Aslef said the drivers, and other staff whose pay has been frozen for almost two years, have been offered a 3% pay rise, while RPI inflation has soared to more than 12%.

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s full-time organiser on Tramlink, said: “There has been no contact from Tramlink management and no new offer since our last strike in the middle of July.

“It seems FirstGroup, which operates the tram system on behalf of TfL, doesn’t care about either the welfare of their staff or the impact on their passengers of more disruption.

“Their offer means a huge wage cut for staff who face being unable to heat their homes and pay their bills this winter.

Tram strikes
A Tramlink tram (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

“We are having to strike again because management are not prepared to make anything like a fair offer that reflects the real cost of living in this country.

“FirstGroup are prioritising the pay and perks of their bosses above a fair deal for staff.

“Staff on Tramlink are absolutely right to refuse to accept a pay cut so that fat cats can get even fatter.

“We will be calling on local political leaders to join us on the picket line to show support for workers fighting for a fair deal to help them cope with the cost-of-living crisis.”

