London home buyers need £35k higher income for mortgage, Zoopla says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

London home buyers need £35k higher income for mortgage, Zoopla says

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 11:16 am
First time buyers will need to earn £12,250 more to afford a home as mortgage rates are set to be hiked up further this year, Zoopla said (PA)
First time buyers will need to earn £12,250 more to afford a home as mortgage rates are set to be hiked up further this year, Zoopla said (PA)

First time buyers will need to earn £12,250 more to afford a home as mortgage rates are set to be hiked up further this year, Zoopla has claimed.

Meanwhile, hopeful buyers in London will need a massive £35,000 more income to take out a loan on the average property compared to a year ago, according to the property portal’s house price index.

With interest rates being hiked up by the Bank of England to help curb spiralling inflation, first-time home buyers are set to be the biggest casualties of increasingly unaffordable mortgages.

The central bank set the base interest rate at 1.75% in August, marking the biggest single increase in 27 years.

City traders predict that rates could reach 4% in the new year as double-digit inflation in the UK climbs up even further.

First-time buyers on lower incomes, homeowners looking to trade-up their current home, and buyers in the south east of England and the capital will feel the greatest impact in terms of what they can afford, Zoopla warned on Friday.

Furthermore, property prices continue to get higher, with the average home now costing £19,800 more than it did last year. This is an 8.3% jump over 12 months, Zoopla said.

It also means that buying could become more expensive than renting in some regions as a result of higher interest rates pushing up the cost of monthly mortgage repayments. Until recently, this has not been the case for all areas outside London.

However, housing demand has not weakened as much as people might expect, despite higher prices and rising living standards, Zoopla noted.

This is because homebuyers tend to have higher disposable incomes and are more cushioned against the impact of increased living costs.

In contrast, lower-income households tend to rent or own their home outright and spend more of their budgets on essentials and utilities, the property site added.

But while the housing market has so far been resilient, house sales are likely to cool off from autumn into 2023 once we start seeing the impact of higher costs on first-time buyers’ affordability, experts said.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The property market may not be as safe as houses, because while annual price rises are still impressive, there are signs of weakness creeping in.

“Demand is getting shakier, and the first-time buyers who have been propping the market up are feeling the strain.

“First-time buyers are the engines of the housing market, particularly at the moment when they make up just over a third of all sales.

“When they get cold feet, it seizes up the rest of the market, so those who want to move up their ladder find it impossible to shift their old property, and are stuck in limbo.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

The bills of around 24 million households are decided by the price cap. (Nick Ansell/PA)
What is the price cap, will it keep rising, and what support is available?
Communication Workers Union general secretary Dave Ward joins postal workers on the picket line at the Royal Mail Whitechapel Delivery Office in east London (PA)
Striking postal workers vow to ‘fight hard’ for improved pay deal
Government ministers were absent from the airwaves early on Friday, even as the news that the energy price cap will increase to £3,549 from October prompted concern across the country (PA)
Absence of ministers on morning broadcasters branded a ‘dereliction of duty’
Photo of a gas hob with a bill from British Gas (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Britons blame Government more than energy firms for energy crisis – poll
(PA)
What can households do to cut back on their energy use?
Gas prices have soared over the last year. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Families to find out extent of mammoth winter energy bills
The groups said it is “simply unthinkable” that the price rise can go ahead without significant Government intervention (PA)
Government ‘must intervene on energy or risk economic and mental health crisis’
(PA)
As energy bills soar, what are your options for trying to cope with them?
The cap will come into effect for around 24 million households in England, Scotland and Wales on default energy tariffs on October 1 (PA)
Energy price cap to rise more than 80% to £3,549 from October 1
A handheld SSE smart meter for household energy usage is held next to an energy-efficient LED light bulb. The Government has been urged to act to tackle rising energy bills (Yui Mok/PA)
Next PM will have to introduce fresh measures to deal with energy bills –…

More from Press and Journal

Robbie Scullion in action for Peterhead. Photo by Duncan Brown
Robbie Scullion reckons he called it right with Peterhead move
Julie Hunter of Spotlessly Chic with her own dogs Cielo and Cooper. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Dog's Big Day: Wedding chaperone gets pets Spotlessly Chic
0
Orkney council pension
'Tough times' for investments hits Orkney council's pension pot
0
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns, who will be riding the Tour of Britain next week
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns confirmed for Tour of Britain
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 after netting on his debut for Aberdeen.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should sign another striker to complete an impressive summer transfer window
0
Cove Rangers striker Mitchel Megginson. Photos by Dave Cowe
'It's not going to be a case of winning every game and coast the…