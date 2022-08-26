Bunzl set to report growth as firm sheltered from inflation effects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Bunzl set to report growth as firm sheltered from inflation effects

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 1:22 pm Updated: August 26, 2022, 3:04 pm
Specialist distribution company Bunzl looks set to report strong revenues as global businesses remain reliant on the essential products it sells, experts have said (John Stillwell/ PA)
Specialist distribution company Bunzl looks set to report strong revenues as global businesses remain reliant on the essential products it sells, experts have said (John Stillwell/ PA)

Specialist distribution company Bunzl looks set to report strong revenues as global businesses remain reliant on the essential products it sells, experts have said.

The FTSE 100 company – which supplies businesses around the world with a variety of products, including coffee cups and food labels to department stores and hospitals – is expected to tell shareholders that its revenue and profits have grown during the first half of the year.

While many companies have reported a fall in consumer spending as a result of soaring prices, Bunzl could be sheltered from the impact of the economic downturn thanks to its business model, analysts said.

This is because it supplies essential products to businesses rather than consumers directly and so it is less likely to be affected by people cutting back on non-essential purchases to save money, according to AJ Bell.

In fact, it means the businesses could have more pricing power – meaning it can raise prices and still not expect sales to fall as a result.

Bunzl’s chief executive, Frank van Zanten, raised its profit guidance for 2022 for the second time in June, telling investors to expect to see very good revenue growth in its company results unveiled on Tuesday August 30.

Its organic revenue growth could be around 9% in the first six months of the year, totalling more than £5.7 billion, analysts at Shore Capital Markets predicted.

For the full year, the group is expected to report pre-tax profits hitting £633 million, up by 11%, AJ Bell said.

It added that shareholders will be keeping an eye on the dividend, with the company historically increasing its annual shareholder payment, only halted by the pandemic. Analysts will be looking for a 9% increase to 62p per share for 2022 as a whole.

Furthermore, investors will be eagerly anticipating any updates on Bunzl’s newest acquisitions, which typically take up a substantial chunk of the company’s cash flow.

The firm spent £508 million on 14 acquisitions in 2021 and it has already struck six deals costing £220 million this year, AJ Bell said.

Charlie Williams, equity research assistant at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The Covid-19 related boost in sales may be normalising for Bunzl, but their base business looks to be performing well.

“Revenue guidance has been upgraded from ‘moderate’ to ‘very good’ for the year and it’ll be interesting to see by how much cost inflation has been passed onto buyers through regular pricing reviews.

“Bunzl’s own-brand products can be sold and distributed for higher margins. As higher prices add pressure to consumer finances, operating margins should benefit as buyers opt for cheaper products.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Liz Truss and Rushi Sunak (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Next PM ‘right’ to wait to weigh up options to ease cost of living…
Forecasters suggest average energy bills could top £7,000 next year (Alamy/PA)
Price cap experts forecast £7,700 average bills next year
The Chancellor has suggested those earning around £45,000 annually could struggle to cope with soaring living costs as households prepare for another painful price hike over the winter (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chancellor suggests those on £45,000 could struggle with sky-high bills
Wall Street and European stocks took a dive after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish inflation speech (AP Photo/John Minchillo, file)
Wall Street and European markets slip after hawkish Powell speech
HBOS needed to be rescued by Lloyds TSB during the financial crisis (Dave Thompson/PA)
Bank and FCA end probe into HBOS bankers with no action
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
US Federal Reserve could keep lifting rates sharply ‘for some time’, says Powell
Vials of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines (Rogelio V Solis/AP)
Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over patents behind Covid-19 vaccine
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has been meeting with bosses from generating firms to discuss what more the industry can do to ensure markets function effectively for consumers (Liam McBurney/PA)
Time to look at energy consumption amid soaring bills, says Chancellor
An elderly lady with her electric fire on at home (PA)
Energy price cap to soar by 80% as Government urged ‘match scale of the…
Electric vehicle (EV) owners will be hit by the energy price cap rise, new analysis shows (John Walton/PA)
Electric vehicle owners to be hit by spike in energy price cap

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: The enigma of bats
0
Highlands and islands: What can ancient coffin roads teach us about handling death in…
0
Keeper Kelle Roos during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Dumbarton.
Kelle Roos 'vital' to Aberdeen's strategy of playing out from the back, says boss…
0
Artists need a back-up team of experts when they are on tour and singing to thousands of people every night.
Yvie shares the tricks of concert tours and tips to avoid back pain
0
16 March 2022. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the SPFL Trust Trophy Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Herbert Saves his 2nd Penalty
Buckie Thistle's Lee Herbert happy to stake claim with shoot-out saves
Yan Dhanda.
Yan Dhanda draws on memories of silencing Elland Road as he aims to help…
0