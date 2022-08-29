New lottery operator says cost-of-living crisis has had ‘limited’ impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New lottery operator says cost-of-living crisis has had ‘limited’ impact

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 2:49 pm Updated: August 29, 2022, 3:03 pm
A National Lottery Lotto ticket, in north London (Yui Mok/PA)
The gambling giant expected to take over the National Lottery has said the cost of living crisis has had a “limited” impact on demand for its games.

Allwyn, which runs lotteries in Austria, Italy and Greece, on Monday reported 902m euros in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) for the second quarter of 2022, up 23% from the same time last year.

The company, expected to be be the next operator of the Nation Lottery from 2024, said recent economic events will continue to have “some impact” on its business but appeared optimistic about the extent its operations will be affected.

Gender pay gap
Allwyn said inflation, rising energy prices, and the war in Ukraine had a “limited” impact on demand for its games (Joe Giddens/PA)

Addressing the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices and inflation in an update on its trading it said: “The impact on demand for our products has been limited, reflecting their low price point and low average spend per customer, as well as our large number of regular players.

“Current trends are in line with the resilience of our revenues during previous periods of weaker general consumer sentiment, for example the early period of the Covid-19 epidemic, the Greek crisis and the global financial crisis when demand for our products remained resilient, especially in comparison with other consumer sectors.

“Similar to other periods when general consumer sentiment has been subject to shocks, our revenues were impacted to a limited extent in the immediate aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the rapid increase in energy prices.

“However, once the period of the initial shock had passed and consumers’ behaviour had normalised, sales of most of our products in most of our geographies demonstrated a strong recovery.”

The Gambling Commission, Britain’s gambling regulator, announced in March that it had chosen Allwyn for the next National Lottery licence, ditching Camelot after 30 years.

In June Camelot lost a legal bid to prevent the handover, with the high court agreeing to lift a suspension preventing the commission from beginning the licence transfer.

The suspension was put in place when Camelot launched action in April challenging the decision to pick Allwyn.

Camelot is hoping for a trial in October, but the commission is pushing for it to begin in January.

Camelot is expected to sue the regulator for an estimated £500 million damages.

In the performance update, Robert Chvatal, Allwyn chief executive, said the company “look forward” to a hearing of the case in September.

He said: “Following the March announcement that we have been selected as the Preferred Applicant for the fourth UK National Lottery licence by the UK Gambling Commission, we continue with our preparations to take over as operator of the UK National Lottery once the Gambling Commission confirms the award of the fourth licence.

“We look forward to the Court of Appeal hearing in September of the current operator’s appeal of the High Court’s decision to allow the license award to proceed and the formal transition period to begin.”

