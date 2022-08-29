BT and Openreach staff staging fresh strikes over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

BT and Openreach staff staging fresh strikes over pay

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 12:04 am
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)

BT and Openreach workers are staging fresh strikes over pay as the summer of industrial unrest across the country continues.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said 40,000 of its members at BT Group are showing “serious determination” to get a decent wage rise as they walk out on Tuesday and Wednesday, following action earlier this month.

The union said workers are opposing the imposition of an “incredibly low” flat-rate pay rise of £1,500.

“In the context of RPI inflation levels already hitting 11.7% this year, this is a dramatic real-terms pay cut,” said the union.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “These are the same workers who kept the country connected during the pandemic. Without CWU members, there would have been no home-working revolution, and vital technical infrastructure may have malfunctioned or been broken when our country most needed it.

“These people have performed phenomenally under great strain and have been given a real-terms pay cut for a reward.

“The reason for the strike is simple: workers will not accept a massive deterioration in their living standards.

“We won’t have bosses using Swiss banks while workers are using food banks.

“BT Group workers are saying enough is enough. They have serious determination to win, and are not going to stop until they are listened to.”

CWU deputy general secretary Andy Kerr said: “The constant disrespect shown towards our workforce has led to strike action that has been supported overwhelmingly by the public.

“If the top brass at BT haven’t got it yet, this is a problem entirely of their own making.

“BT Group workers will receive the dignity they deserve. That means a proper pay rise, and we will not give up until we get that.”

A BT Group spokesperson said: “We know that our colleagues are dealing with the impacts of high inflation and, although we’re disappointed, we respect their decision to strike.

“We have made the best pay award we could and we are in constant discussions with the CWU to find a way forward from here. In the meantime, we will continue to work to minimise any disruption and keep our customers and the country connected.”

The company said that when it became clear it was not going to reach agreement with the union, it awarded the highest pay rise in more than 20 years.

BT Group said a fully consolidated pay award to team members and frontline employees of £1,500 represents a rise of around 5% on average and 8% for the lowest paid, effective from April 1 this year.

It added it was the highest pay rise it had awarded in 20 years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Traders came back from the bank holiday break in high spirits but saw stocks come under pressure from weakness in the US markets (Victoria Jones/PA)
Wall Street market woes drag FTSE 100 lower
Drinkers may have to stomach a hike in the cost of a pint as energy bills rise (PA)
Pubs are preparing to swallow energy bill hikes of up to 400%
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Henbury Farm in north Dorset (PA)
Johnson urges Britons to have ‘hope and perspective’ during ‘tough’ months ahead
New regulations will require network providers to protect the data processed by their networks and services (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)
Government lays out plans to protect telecoms networks against cyber attacks
The number of people in energy arrears has jumped, even before the ‘catastrophic’ impacts of the October price cap hike (Yui Mok/PA)
Debt help charity sees ‘concerning’ rise in new clients in energy arrears
Elon Musk (Jae C Hong/AP)
Musk cites whistleblower complaint as additional reason to exit Twitter deal
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss supporters at a hustings event (PA)
‘Fair and sensible’ for new PM to make ‘detailed plans’ on cost-of-living help
Susan Allen, the next chief executive officer of Yorkshire Building Society (Yorkshire Building Society/PA)
Yorkshire Building Society appoints first female boss
Credit card borrowing increased at the fastest annual rate since 2005 in July, according to Bank of England figures (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People ‘turning to credit as painfully high bills eat into incomes’
The boss of St Austell Brewery has called for Government action to offset rocketing energy costs (Alamy/PA)
Energy costs ‘wiping out profits’ for struggling pubs, brewery boss warns

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0