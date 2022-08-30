Asda ‘in £450m bid for Co-op’s petrol stations’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Asda ‘in £450m bid for Co-op’s petrol stations’

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 9:05 am Updated: August 30, 2022, 10:55 am
Asda runs 320 petrol stations across the UK (Steve Parsons/PA)
Supermarket giant Asda has reportedly emerged as the frontrunner in the bid to take over the Co-op Group’s petrol stations for £450 million.

The chain is in talks to buy the business as it prepares to move further into the UK’s convenience store market, according to Sky News.

The deal could be confirmed as soon as this week although it is reported that other businesses are still interested in putting in bids for the assets.

Asda – which runs 320 petrol stations across the UK – was taken over by the Issa Brothers and TDR Capital last year.

It agreed to sell 27 of its forecourts in order to secure the acquisition following competition concerns by the regulator.

But the billionaire brothers behind Issa Brothers abandoned a £750 million plan to fold Asda’s petrol forecourts into its filling station empire in October.

Issa Brothers and TDR Capital also own EG Group, one of Europe’s largest independent fuel retailers, but people close to the auction process confirmed that Asda, not EG Group, is leading the talks with Co-op, Sky reported.

If the acquisition goes ahead, Co-op’s approximately 130 petrol stations would move into Asda’s hands where it would be more closely tied up with the UK’s food retailing market.

The deal would free up cash for the convenience chain which last month announced it would cut around 400 jobs in the face of tough trading conditions worsened by rising inflation.

Co-op Group – which owns supermarket chains and funeral care operations – has offloaded a number of its divisions over the past decade, including its chain of pharmacies and travel shops.

Reports of the potential Asda deal also comes just a week after Shirine Khoury-Haq was appointed the group’s first female chief executive officer in its 159-year history.

Asda and Co-op Group both declined to comment on the speculation.

