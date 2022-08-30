Persil advert banned over its ‘misleading’ environmental claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Persil advert banned over its ‘misleading’ environmental claims

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 12:05 am
A television advert for Persil washing liquid has been banned over ‘misleading’ claims the product is ‘kinder to our planet’ (PA)

A television advert for Persil washing liquid has been banned over “misleading” claims the product is “kinder to our planet”.

The ad, seen in March, showed beaches strewn with litter and then a Persil bottle followed by the text “made with 50% recycled plastic”, “removes stains at 30C” and “60 minutes quick wash”.

A voice-over said: “Tough on stains. Kinder to our planet. Dirt is good,” while the advert showed children in sunlit outdoor scenes running through white sheets hanging to dry and then a field with trees.

A viewer said claims Persil washing liquid is “kinder to our planet” are misleading and unsubstantiated.

Unilever, trading as Persil, said the ad demonstrates how its liquid detergents are “kinder” by saving energy through cleaning at lower temperatures and in quick washes and using 50% recycled plastic.

But, upholding the complaint, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said claims such as “greener” or “friendlier” can only be justified if the advertised product provides an environmental benefit over other products.

It said: “Although we acknowledged Persil were undertaking actions to reduce the environmental impact of their products, we had not seen evidence or analysis to demonstrate the overall environmental impact of the featured liquid detergents over their full-life cycles, compared with Persil’s own previous products or other products, in support of the claim ‘kinder to our planet’.

“We concluded that the basis of the claim ‘kinder to our planet’ had not been made clear.

“Additionally, in the absence of evidence demonstrating that the full-life cycle of the product had a lesser environmental impact compared to a previous formulation, we concluded the ad was likely to mislead.”

The ASA said the ad must not appear again in its current form.

A Unilever spokeswoman said: “We are disappointed with the ASA adjudication as this TV advertisement was intended to communicate how Persil removes tough stains in quick and cold washes as well as how all Persil liquid detergent bottles now contain 50% recycled plastic.

“We are committed to making ongoing improvements to all our products to make them more sustainable and will continue to look at how we can share this with our shoppers.”

