Co-op offloads petrol forecourt business to Asda in £600m deal By Press Association August 31, 2022, 7:46 am Updated: August 31, 2022, 8:32 am The Co-operative Group has agreed to sell its 129-strong petrol forecourt chain to supermarket giant Asda in a deal worth £600 million (Co-op/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from Motors Toyota Yaris takes the high road in cross country style Ford takes to the road with new E-Transit 0 Munro bags Stateside sales and leasing deal 0 Asda ‘in £450m bid for Co-op’s petrol stations’ TrustFord to take servicing direct to the customer 0 Honda's new pooch pack to keep dogs safe in boot 0 Special edition cars inspired by movies 0 Diana’s Ford Escort to be sold at auction Electric vehicle owners to be hit by spike in energy price cap Dozens arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters target London petrol stations More from Press and Journal Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help… 0 Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double 0 Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community… 0 REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's 0