Mick Lynch: Transport for London funding deal could lead to further strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Mick Lynch: Transport for London funding deal could lead to further strikes

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 9:26 am Updated: August 31, 2022, 2:00 pm
RMT union boss Mick Lynch has warned of further possible strikes over the funding deal for Transport for London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
RMT union boss Mick Lynch has warned of further possible strikes over the funding deal for Transport for London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A funding deal for Transport for London will lead to fresh strikes, a leading rail union has warned.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said the announcement of a long-term funding arrangement by the Government and TfL on Tuesday will attack Tube workers’ pay and pensions.

The union said driverless Tube trains were included in reforms called for by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps as part of the deal.

RMT, along with other transport unions, will be holding a Save London Transport rally tonight with special guest US senator Bernie Sanders.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This deal negotiated in secret by TfL and Government ministers will likely see our members pensions attacked and further pay restraint in the future, coupled with driverless trains.

“Grant Shapps’ attack on Tube workers would be unacceptable at any time but in an escalating, cost-of-living crisis it is shameful and will be resisted through further strike action.

“The rally tonight will send a message that RMT and other transport unions will not tolerate attacks on workers’ pay and conditions or cuts to public services.”

Grant Shapps said: “For over two years now, we’ve time and again shown our unwavering commitment to London and the transport network it depends on, but we have to be fair to taxpayers across the entire country.

“This deal more than delivers for Londoners and even matches the mayor’s own pre-pandemic spending plans but for this to work, the mayor must follow through on his promises to get TfL back on a steady financial footing, stop relying on Government bailouts and take responsibility for his actions.

“Now is the time to put politics to one side and get on with the job – Londoners depend on it.”

Manuel Cortes, the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association’s general secretary, said: “Our members at TfL are understandably concerned and angry at this funding settlement.

“They’ve been treated with disdain by this Conservative government despite their heroic efforts in keeping London’s transport moving and years of pay restraint.

“Any attacks on their pensions will lead to industrial unrest.

“TfL’s precarious financial situation is a direct result of a dodgy deal made by Boris Johnson when he was Mayor of London which cut government funding to TfL by £700 million per year.

“This leaves London as the only major city in the world that does not receive public funding to cover running costs.

“Covid exacerbated this situation.

“Ultimately, London and Londoners are being punished for voting Labour and it will be they who pay the price, with cuts to services and investment and higher fares.

“Already they have been warned of ‘unprecedented’ increases next year, which will impact most upon the poorest in the capital.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Small businesses have reported a 10% sales slump for July (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sales tumble 10% for small firms as cost crunch hits shoppers
Output slowed during August, new figures show (Rui Vieira/PA)
Manufacturing sector shrinks for first time since May 2020 as recession looms
British banking giant Barclays has pulled out of Africa six years after first announcing exit plans (Alamy/PA)
Barclays pulls out of Africa after selling off Absa stake
Ovo founder Stephen Fitzpatrick has outlined proposals calling on the Government to provide help with bills which would offer the most support to the poorest families (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Ovo founder unveils energy crisis plan and calls for urgent action
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has said ‘no-one should be cut off’ because they cannot afford their energy bills (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chancellor: No-one should be cut off because they can’t afford energy bills
(thinkstock/PA)
House price growth cools as property market loses momentum, Nationwide says
(Newscast/PA)
Reckitt boss to leave after three years at the helm
HMRC revealed the dip following a FOI request by InvestingReviews.co.uk (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Dip in the number of Isa millionaires as stock market volatility takes its toll
The NHF is calling on the Government to act urgently to ensure people on heat networks receive the same protection as customers on domestic energy supplies (PA)
400,000 households unprotected by energy price cap, NHF warns
The Resolution Foundation is warning of the worst squeeze on living standards in a century (Joe Giddens/PA)
Think tank: millions more face absolute poverty amid terrifying fall in income

More from Press and Journal

Police are appealing for information following an assault on Church Street in Inverness. Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0