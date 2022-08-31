Government must change law to prevent ‘disgraceful’ racism at work – TUC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Government must change law to prevent ‘disgraceful’ racism at work – TUC

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 10:32 pm
Hundreds of thousands of black and minority ethnic employees could be at risk of racist treatment at discrimination at work, trade unions have warned (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Hundreds of thousands of black and minority ethnic employees could be at risk of racist treatment at discrimination at work, trade unions have warned (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Hundreds of thousands of black and minority ethnic employees in the UK could be at risk of racist treatment and discrimination at work, trade unions have warned.

A new report published by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) found that two in five BME workers – which is an umbrella term referring to black and non-white ethnic minority individuals – have faced racism at work in the last five years.

Staff said that discrimination ranges from racist bullying and harassment to more “hidden” racism like jokes, stereotypes or being treated differently at work.

The TUC has called on Government ministers to change the law so employers are more responsible for protecting employees and preventing workplace racism.

The TUC commissioned researchers at Number Cruncher Politics to poll 1,750 BME workers in the UK and conduct focus group interviews to shine a light on the scale of racism across Britain.

With 3.9 million BME employees across the nation, the TUC said there could be hundreds of thousands of workers facing discrimination that goes unreported or unaddressed.

More than half of people surveyed who were aged between 24 and 34 said they have faced racism at work in the last five years – rising to 58% of 18 to 24-year-olds.

Racist jokes or “banter”, and people using stereotypes or commenting on their appearance, affected more than a quarter of the respondents.

And one in five people said they have been bullied or harassed at work, and the same amount have had racist remarks directed at them or made in their presence.

The vast majority of people who have been subject to harassment have not told their employer, the TUC said.

This is largely because of fears of not being taken seriously or concerns about how it will affect working relationships with colleagues.

The TUC’s general secretary, Frances O’Grady, said: “This report lifts the lid on racism in UK workplaces.

“It shines a light on the enormous scale of structural and institutional discrimination BME workers face.

“Many told us they experienced racist bullying, harassment – and worse. And alarmingly, the vast majority did not report this to their employer.

“Others said ‘hidden’ institutional racism affected their day-to-day working life, from not getting training and promotion opportunities to being given less popular shifts and holidays.

“It’s disgraceful that in 2022 racism still determines who gets hired, trained, promoted – and who gets demoted and dismissed.

“This report must be a wake-up call. Ministers need to change the law so that employers are responsible for protecting their workers and preventing racism at work.

“And employers must be clear they have a zero-tolerance policy towards racism – and that they will support all staff who raise concerns about racism or who are subjected to racial abuse.”

The TUC added that improving workers’ rights would help to alleviate the issue because BME workers are significantly more likely to experience insecure and poor-quality work – such as by banning zero-hours contracts.

Furthermore, compulsory ethnicity pay gap reporting should be introduced alongside action plans from employers to close their pay gaps, the TUC said.

Mary, a black Caribbean lecturer from the South West of England – and whose name has been changed for anonymity – told the TUC that she had experienced racist abuse from members of staff and students, but when she reported incidents to management it was shrugged off as being a consequence of living in a predominately white area.

Meanwhile, a British-Bangladeshi supermarket worker in north-west England said he suffered systemic racism by being treated differently from other colleagues – being given unrealistic tasks without any support.

A Government spokesman said: “Our Inclusive Britain Action Plan sets out plans to build a fairer and more inclusive society, including promoting fairness in the workplace and action to tackle the ethnicity pay gap.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Small businesses have reported a 10% sales slump for July (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sales tumble 10% for small firms as cost crunch hits shoppers
Output slowed during August, new figures show (Rui Vieira/PA)
Manufacturing sector shrinks for first time since May 2020 as recession looms
British banking giant Barclays has pulled out of Africa six years after first announcing exit plans (Alamy/PA)
Barclays pulls out of Africa after selling off Absa stake
Ovo founder Stephen Fitzpatrick has outlined proposals calling on the Government to provide help with bills which would offer the most support to the poorest families (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Ovo founder unveils energy crisis plan and calls for urgent action
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has said ‘no-one should be cut off’ because they cannot afford their energy bills (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chancellor: No-one should be cut off because they can’t afford energy bills
(thinkstock/PA)
House price growth cools as property market loses momentum, Nationwide says
(Newscast/PA)
Reckitt boss to leave after three years at the helm
HMRC revealed the dip following a FOI request by InvestingReviews.co.uk (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Dip in the number of Isa millionaires as stock market volatility takes its toll
The NHF is calling on the Government to act urgently to ensure people on heat networks receive the same protection as customers on domestic energy supplies (PA)
400,000 households unprotected by energy price cap, NHF warns
The Resolution Foundation is warning of the worst squeeze on living standards in a century (Joe Giddens/PA)
Think tank: millions more face absolute poverty amid terrifying fall in income

More from Press and Journal

Police are appealing for information following an assault on Church Street in Inverness. Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0