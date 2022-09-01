New sponsor for London’s cable car to pay TfL a fraction of previous deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New sponsor for London’s cable car to pay TfL a fraction of previous deal

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 12:34 pm
Cash-strapped Transport for London has finally found a new sponsor for its cable car, but will receive a fraction of what it earned under the previous deal (Philip Toscano/PA)
Cash-strapped Transport for London (TfL) has finally found a new sponsor for its cable car, but will receive a fraction of what it earned under the previous deal.

A contract seen by the PA news agency shows technology company IFS will pay just £420,000 per year for the naming rights of the east London link between The O2 in Greenwich Peninsular and Royal Victoria Dock.

TfL was paid £3.6 million annually by Gulf airline Emirates for a 10-year cable car sponsorship package, which expired in June.

Then-London Mayor Boris Johnson takes one of the first rides on the Emirates Air Line cable car across the River Thames in London
The agreement with IFS will run for at least two years and see the connection over the River Thames named the IFS Cloud Cable Car.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan described a funding deal struck between the capital’s transport authority and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Government on Tuesday as “far from ideal”.

He warned that TfL has a £740 million funding gap in its budget over the next 20 months, with fare increases and service cuts under consideration alongside efficiency savings.

Mr Johnson chose to build the cable car at an estimated cost of £60 million during his time as the capital’s mayor.

When it opened in June 2012 – a month before London hosted the Olympic Games – he claimed it would lead to the creation of thousands of jobs and be a critical addition to London’s transport network.

But the cable car has failed to attract many regular commuters and by September last year had been used for just 13 million journeys over its lifetime, which is equivalent to the number of trips made on the Tube in less than a week.

Josh Crompton, TfL’s head of the London Cable Car, said: “Over the last 10 years, we have seen the London Cable Car attract tens of millions of visitors and secure its place as a must-visit UK attraction.

“The partnership with IFS is an exciting opportunity to continue to build on the success of the most unique part of London’s skyline.”

IFS chief marketing officer Oliver Pilgerstorfer said: “IFS is a rapidly growing global technology company and the opportunity to have our brand intrinsically linked with a visible part of the London transport system is fantastic.

“As well as being iconic, the IFS Cloud Cable Car will proudly serve a diverse customer base of Londoners, tourists and business travellers from around the world on a practical level.

“The opportunity to showcase the IFS brand on this platform makes a lot of sense.

“Our software is behind the construction and running of the IFS Cloud Cable Car, which makes for a truly authentic partnership.”

