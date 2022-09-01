Cost-of-living con artists targeting people with bogus deals and refunds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Cost-of-living con artists targeting people with bogus deals and refunds

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 12:45 pm
More than seven in 10 people say they have been targeted by scams in the past three months, according to TransUnion, as fraudsters attempt to use worries about surging living costs as a way to con people (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than seven in 10 people say they have been targeted by scams in the past three months, according to TransUnion, as fraudsters attempt to use worries about surging living costs as a way to con people (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

More than seven in 10 (73%) people say they have been targeted by scams in the past three months as fraudsters attempt to use worries about surging living costs as a way to con people.

Common scams include fake tax rebates, bogus energy company discounts, offers of “cheap insurance”, and bogus social media competitions offering “free holidays”, according to TransUnion.

The information and insights company made the findings after commissioning a survey of 2,000 people across the UK in August.

It said fake investments, for example in cryptocurrency schemes, are also common, with scammers using bogus celebrity endorsements to lure people in.

Kelli Fielding, TransUnion’s managing director of consumer interactive, said: “We know fraudsters prey on our fears and worries, and the cost-of-living crisis is providing them with the perfect opportunity, giving rise to an abundance of scams.”

She continued: “Our research showed around half (51%) of consumers say the increased cost of living has made them more vigilant towards fraud, which is good news, but we’d encourage everyone to be extra cautious and treat any unexpected text message, email or phone call as a potential phishing attempt.

“If you’re being asked for your bank details or other personal information, consider this a red flag and, if in doubt, check with the company directly by calling their official phone number.”

Ms Fielding said people could also check their credit report to see if someone else has fraudulently used their identity to apply for credit.

She added: “It’s important to identify anything that doesn’t look right so you can get it corrected.”

Here are some tips from TransUnion to guard against cost-of-living fraud:

– If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Scammers may be pretending to be companies offering unlikely discounts or making unusual offers, such as a free holiday or an investment with a guaranteed win.

– Be wary of telephone calls, messages or emails offering a rebate or refund. Scammers often pretend they are from energy companies or HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). Do not follow any links but if you think it may be genuine then call the organisation directly on their official number and ask for information.

– Avoid clicking links or downloading attachments from unexpected emails or messages from a brand or business, unless you are sure you know the origin. These could release malware on to your device or steal your bank details. It is OK to ignore emails or messages that are unsolicited.

– Check the webpage is genuine. When online, make sure the webpage you are visiting is https protected or shows a padlock – both of which can be spotted in the domain bar.

– Report fraud to Action Fraud if you think you have been a victim.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Tanks of petrol from Russian company Lukoil (Alamy/PA)
Russian oil chief dies ‘in fall from hospital window’
German airline Lufthansa has cancelled around 800 flights on Friday – including dozens serving the UK – due to a pilots’ strike (Bayne Stanley/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Dozens of UK flights cancelled due to strike by Lufthansa pilots
Dozens of charities have called for urgent financial support as the cost-of-living crisis escalates (Peter Byrne/PA)
Charities warn of declining support capacity in face of ‘tsunami of need’
Boris Johnson reiterated the support the Government has already provided (PA)
Johnson: ‘Substantial’ cost-of-living support to be provided by next PM
Bosses at Jet2 have said cash-conscious consumers turning to package holidays during tough times could bring in more customers (Peter Byrne/PA)
Cash-strapped consumers opting for package holidays in tough times, says Jet2
Microsoft’s proposed 68.7 billion dollar (£59.4 billion) takeover of games publisher Activision Blizzard could lead to competition concerns and requires a more in-depth investigation, the UK’s competition watchdog has said (Koshiro K/Alamy/PA)
Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard takeover faces further competition investigation
Cash-strapped Transport for London has finally found a new sponsor for its cable car, but will receive a fraction of what it earned under the previous deal (Philip Toscano/PA)
New sponsor for London’s cable car to pay TfL a fraction of previous deal
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)
Johnson commits funding to Sizewell C nuclear plant to ‘get on’ with project
Some 2.7 million eligible households in England had yet to receive a £150 council tax rebate from the Government at the end of July (Joe Giddens/PA)
2.7m households yet to receive £150 council tax rebate at end of July
Mothers are being encouraged to check whether they may be entitled to some additional cash after being underpaid state pension money (Yui Mok/PA)
Campaign launched to help mothers fix errors in state pension entitlement

More from Press and Journal

Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'
The Leanchoil Trust has been given over £440,00 to buy the former NHS Leanchoil Hospital site in Forres. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Forres campaigners secure £400k boost to buy and transform abandoned Leanchoil Hospital
0
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra seats to Aberdeen to Dublin flights due to popularity of link
0
Seaside gem: Molly's Cafe Bar will be taking seafood to new depths after taking on a new head chef. Pictured is owner Janice Langdon. Photo by Darrell Benns.
Molly's Cafe Bar: The Stonehaven venue making waves
0