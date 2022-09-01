Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard takeover faces further competition investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard takeover faces further competition investigation

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 1:02 pm
Microsoft’s proposed 68.7 billion dollar (£59.4 billion) takeover of games publisher Activision Blizzard could lead to competition concerns and requires a more in-depth investigation, the UK’s competition watchdog has said (Koshiro K/Alamy/PA)
Microsoft’s proposed 68.7 billion dollar (£59.4 billion) takeover of games publisher Activision Blizzard could lead to competition concerns and requires a more in-depth investigation, the UK’s competition watchdog has said (Koshiro K/Alamy/PA)

Microsoft’s proposed 68.7 billion dollar (£59.4 billion) takeover of games publisher Activision Blizzard could lead to competition concerns and requires a more in-depth investigation, the UK’s competition watchdog has said.

In concluding its initial phase one investigation, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was concerned the proposed deal could lessen competition in gaming consoles, multi-game subscription services and cloud gaming.

The CMA has given the two firms five working days to submit proposals to address the watchdog’s concerns, or the deal will be referred for a more detailed phase two probe.

As well as being one of the world’s biggest computer companies, Microsoft is a key player in the gaming market, most notably through its Xbox range.

Activision Blizzard is best known as the maker of popular gaming series such as Call Of Duty and World Of Warcraft.

The CMA said it is concerned that if the deal is completed, it could harm rivals by refusing them access to Activision Blizzard games or providing access on worse terms.

The watchdog said it also received evidence about the potential impact of combing the broader ecosystems of the two companies, and that Microsoft could leverage Activision’s games alongside its own strengths in consoles, cloud computing and PC operating systems to damage competition in the growing market of cloud gaming services – where players are able to stream video games.

Sorcha O’Carroll, senior director of mergers at the CMA, said: “Following our phase one investigation, we are concerned that Microsoft could use its control over popular games like Call Of Duty and World Of Warcraft post-merger to harm rivals, including recent and future rivals in multi-game subscription services and cloud gaming.

“If our current concerns are not addressed, we plan to explore this deal in an in-depth phase two investigation to reach a decision that works in the interests of UK gamers and businesses.”

Phase two investigations allow an independent panel of experts to look in more depth at the risks identified in phase one.

In response, Microsoft president and vice chairman, Brad Smith, said the deal would not impact if and when Activision Blizzard video games would be released on rival systems.

“We’re ready to work with the CMA on next steps and address any of its concerns,” he said.

“Sony, as the industry leader, says it is worried about Call Of Duty, but we’ve said we are committed to making the same game available on the same day on both Xbox and PlayStation. We want people to have more access to games, not less.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Tanks of petrol from Russian company Lukoil (Alamy/PA)
Russian oil chief dies ‘in fall from hospital window’
German airline Lufthansa has cancelled around 800 flights on Friday – including dozens serving the UK – due to a pilots’ strike (Bayne Stanley/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Dozens of UK flights cancelled due to strike by Lufthansa pilots
Dozens of charities have called for urgent financial support as the cost-of-living crisis escalates (Peter Byrne/PA)
Charities warn of declining support capacity in face of ‘tsunami of need’
Boris Johnson reiterated the support the Government has already provided (PA)
Johnson: ‘Substantial’ cost-of-living support to be provided by next PM
Bosses at Jet2 have said cash-conscious consumers turning to package holidays during tough times could bring in more customers (Peter Byrne/PA)
Cash-strapped consumers opting for package holidays in tough times, says Jet2
More than seven in 10 people say they have been targeted by scams in the past three months, according to TransUnion, as fraudsters attempt to use worries about surging living costs as a way to con people (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cost-of-living con artists targeting people with bogus deals and refunds
Cash-strapped Transport for London has finally found a new sponsor for its cable car, but will receive a fraction of what it earned under the previous deal (Philip Toscano/PA)
New sponsor for London’s cable car to pay TfL a fraction of previous deal
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)
Johnson commits funding to Sizewell C nuclear plant to ‘get on’ with project
Some 2.7 million eligible households in England had yet to receive a £150 council tax rebate from the Government at the end of July (Joe Giddens/PA)
2.7m households yet to receive £150 council tax rebate at end of July
Mothers are being encouraged to check whether they may be entitled to some additional cash after being underpaid state pension money (Yui Mok/PA)
Campaign launched to help mothers fix errors in state pension entitlement

More from Press and Journal

Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'
The Leanchoil Trust has been given over £440,00 to buy the former NHS Leanchoil Hospital site in Forres. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Forres campaigners secure £400k boost to buy and transform abandoned Leanchoil Hospital
0
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra seats to Aberdeen to Dublin flights due to popularity of link
0
Seaside gem: Molly's Cafe Bar will be taking seafood to new depths after taking on a new head chef. Pictured is owner Janice Langdon. Photo by Darrell Benns.
Molly's Cafe Bar: The Stonehaven venue making waves
0