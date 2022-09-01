Pound tumbles further over intensifying economic fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Pound tumbles further over intensifying economic fears

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 5:37 pm
The London markets slipped further and the pound dropped on Thursday (Victoria Jones/PA)
The London markets slipped further and the pound dropped on Thursday (Victoria Jones/PA)

The pound continued its recent freefall amid continued worries over the UK’s economic outlook.

Equity traders were unable to cheer the weakness in the currency as shaky economic figures from China and the prospect of hefty rate rises across global economies kept the largest global markets firmly in the red.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “The runaway train of losses has rattled further down the track today, as the gloom among investors deepens.

“September has a mixed track record at best in the past 20 years, but this could be one of the worst months of the year so far if today is any guide.

“Investor pessimism has returned with a vengeance over the past week, and fears of a recession across the globe, and not just in Europe, means that a return to, and drop below, the June lows now seems likely for a host of markets.”

In London, the FTSE 250 closed in on almost two-year lows while the FTSE 100 slipped to its lowest for six weeks.

London’s top index ended the day down 135.65 points, or 1.86%, at 7,148.5.

The pound was down 0.63% against the dollar at 1.154 but was 0.38% higher against the euro at 1.159 at the close.

Elsewhere in Europe, the Dax fell to its lowest levels since mid-July after sentiment was impacted by weak PMI data from China.

The German Dax declined 1.6% by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 1.48% lower.

On Wall Street, the main markets opened sharply lower as lower-than-expected jobless claims data only added fuel to concerns it will embolden plans by central banks to hike interest rates.

In company news, Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser saw shares stumble on Thursday after it said that chief executive Laxman Narasimhan will step down at the end of the month.

The consumer group said Mr Narasimhan will leave on September 30 to return to the States for “personal and family reasons”.

Shares in the company declined by 344p to 6,304p as a result.

Elsewhere, holiday firm Jet2 was among the day’s rare risers as it said customers were continuing to pick package holidays despite pressure on budgets.

The Yorkshire-based business reported that it has a strong winter ahead, with forward bookings matching levels in the same period in 2019.

Shares closed up 11.6p at 866p.

Meanwhile, hotel group PPHE saw shares dip despite reporting a sharp increase in revenues following the return of holidaymakers, with losses also narrowing over the past half-year.

Shares declined by 15p to 1,390p as the company told shareholders that inflationary pressures, such as rising energy prices, would provide headwinds against profitability into next year.

The price of oil slipped for the third session in a row amid concerns over the lockdown in Chengdu and weak PMI figures.

Brent crude oil dropped by 3.01% to 92.76 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were JD Sports, up 1.45p at 114.4p, Pearson, up 10.6p at 873.4p, Centrica, up 0.78p at 76.52p, Avast, up 6.2p at 713.2p, and SSE, up 12p at 1,664.5p.

The biggest fallers of the day were Entain, down 97.5p at 1,175.5p, Intermediate Capital Group, down 102.5p at 1,264.5p, Rolls-Royce, down 5.69p at 71.31p, 3i Group, down 82p at 1,133.5p, and Glencore, down 31.3p at 442p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)
What is Sizewell C and how will it be paid for?
Some wind farm are making massive windfalls from the high price of gas (Ben Birchall/PA)
Why are wind farms making massive profits because gas prices have soared?
Around 40% of the UK’s electricity comes from old subsidy arrangements (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Move wind farms on to new contracts and save households £18bn, says Energy UK
Boris Johnson promised £700 million of taxpayers’ money to the Sizewell C nuclear power project as he sought to make energy security part of his legacy as Prime Minister (Chris Radburn/PA)
Boris Johnson commits £700 million to Sizewell C as he prepares to leave office
Tanks of petrol from Russian company Lukoil (Alamy/PA)
Russian oil chief dies ‘in fall from hospital window’
German airline Lufthansa has cancelled around 800 flights on Friday – including dozens serving the UK – due to a pilots’ strike (Bayne Stanley/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Dozens of UK flights cancelled due to strike by Lufthansa pilots
Dozens of charities have called for urgent financial support as the cost-of-living crisis escalates (Peter Byrne/PA)
Charities warn of declining support capacity in face of ‘tsunami of need’
Boris Johnson reiterated the support the Government has already provided (PA)
Johnson: ‘Substantial’ cost-of-living support to be provided by next PM
Bosses at Jet2 have said cash-conscious consumers turning to package holidays during tough times could bring in more customers (Peter Byrne/PA)
Cash-strapped consumers opting for package holidays in tough times, says Jet2
Microsoft’s proposed 68.7 billion dollar (£59.4 billion) takeover of games publisher Activision Blizzard could lead to competition concerns and requires a more in-depth investigation, the UK’s competition watchdog has said (Koshiro K/Alamy/PA)
Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard takeover faces further competition investigation

More from Press and Journal

Tui flight
'Treated less than animals to slaughter': Diabetic man refused bottle of water after 'shambolic'…
0
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.
Paul O'Hara in control at West Kilbride as he seeks second Scottish PGA title
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Shetland live streamed council meetings Picture shows; Shetland council chamber. Lerwick. Supplied by Shetland Islands Council Date; Unknown
Shetland Council to stream meetings live online
0
Moray Council dredger the Selkie has upped its working days but continues to be plagued by maintenance issues.
30 days work in three months - and that's an improvement for the Moray…
1
The London markets slipped further and the pound dropped on Thursday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Ferrari Roma a grand tour de force
0
Brewdog founder James Watt
BrewDog boss hits out at 'clueless' government as it closes six bars
0